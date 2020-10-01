Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo are fans of the new merch from the Wild One x When We All Vote collaboration

Dog Product Company and Michelle Obama's Nonprofit Team Up to Create Cute Voting Merch for Pups

Dogs can't rock the vote, but they can rock adorable products that encourage humans to vote.

That's exactly what the collaboration between Wild One and When We All Vote (WWAV) is about.

The dog product company recently teamed up with Michelle Obama's nonpartisan nonprofit, created to encourage increased participation in all of America's elections, to create adorable pro-voting gear from pooches.

In an effort to get even more Americans registered to vote, Wild One is offering their $98 Walk Kit (in tan, black, and gray) paired with a dog bandana made in partnership with WWAV, which features an adorable design and phrases like "Dogs for Democracy" and "Walk Me to the Polls." This limited edition WWAV dog bandana is also sold separately on Wild One for $20.

Every WWAV Wild One order also comes with a special WWAV dog sticker that has a scannable QR code on the back that leads to the WWAV voter registration page. Additionally, for the limited-edition Walk Kit and bandana, 20% of the purchase price will be donated to When We All Vote.