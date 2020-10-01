Dog Product Company and Michelle Obama's Nonprofit Team Up to Create Cute Voting Merch for Pups
Obama family dogs Sunny and Bo are fans of the new merch from the Wild One x When We All Vote collaboration
Dogs can't rock the vote, but they can rock adorable products that encourage humans to vote.
That's exactly what the collaboration between Wild One and When We All Vote (WWAV) is about.
The dog product company recently teamed up with Michelle Obama's nonpartisan nonprofit, created to encourage increased participation in all of America's elections, to create adorable pro-voting gear from pooches.
In an effort to get even more Americans registered to vote, Wild One is offering their $98 Walk Kit (in tan, black, and gray) paired with a dog bandana made in partnership with WWAV, which features an adorable design and phrases like "Dogs for Democracy" and "Walk Me to the Polls." This limited edition WWAV dog bandana is also sold separately on Wild One for $20.
Every WWAV Wild One order also comes with a special WWAV dog sticker that has a scannable QR code on the back that leads to the WWAV voter registration page. Additionally, for the limited-edition Walk Kit and bandana, 20% of the purchase price will be donated to When We All Vote.
Former first dogs Sunny and Bo, are obviously big fans of their mom's new partnership with Wild One, and can be seen happily modeling the dog bandana on Instagram. Dog lovers can snag their own limited edition bandana on Wild One all the way up to election day on November 3.