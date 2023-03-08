Michael J. Fox Is a Proud Dog Dad as He Cuddles with His New Pup Blue: 'Welcome to Your New Home'

Michael J. Fox is showing off his family's newest addition.

The 61-year-old actor introduced his new adorable pup named Blue to his Instagram fans on Monday.

Sharing a photo of himself holding Blue as they both look into the camera, Fox wrote, "Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!"

Julianne Moore swooned over the pup in the comment section, writing, "Oh my gosh!! So cute 🥰" as Ali Wentworth chimed in with, "THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can't wait to play..."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fox's wife of nearly 35 years, Tracy Pollan, shared a cute video of Blue playing with a fellow dog in her Instagram Story.

"Best friends," she wrote over the fun clip.

Fox's new addition comes almost two years after he said goodbye to his dog Gus, who died in April 2021.

The Back to the Future star announced the sad news with a photo of the 12-year-old pooch on his Instagram at the time.

"Gus — great dog and loyal friend, we'll miss you," he wrote in the caption, before referencing several pages from his 2020 memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

Gus had been a devoted companion for Fox in his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. In his book, Fox called the Great Dane-Labrador mix a "wonder dog" for being a constant source of support throughout his health struggles.

RELATED VIDEO: After Jealous Streak, Family Dog Helps as 'Nanny' to Newborn Twins

"I didn't rescue Gus," the actor wrote. "You can argue that he rescued me, but he'd be too modest to make that claim."

In November 2020, Fox spoke about how much of an impact Gus had made on his life during the CBS primetime special, The Pet Project.

"You know that no matter your situation, no matter what you feel, this animal is with you and is connected to you, and you feel," said Fox, who first went public with his Parkinson's diagnosis in 1998. "It's a force multiplier."

Michael J. Fox with his dog Gus. Michael J. Fox/INSTAGRAM

"Your instinct when you have a chronic illness is to sometimes isolate and make your world as small as possible so you don't have much to deal with, but a dog will open you up," he explained.

For Fox, Gus played a particularly important role in his life when he had to relearn how to walk following a 2018 surgery to remove a tumor from his spinal cord.

According to the Family Ties alum, Gus was waiting for him by the door when he returned home from the hospital in a wheelchair.

He recalled to CBS News' Lee Cowan, "He kind of circles the wheelchair with this low kind of woof woof, woof woof, and sat in front of the wheelchair right in front of me, and looked at me, and I said, 'It's going to be okay.'"