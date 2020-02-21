Zoo Gorillas Obsessed with Michael Bublé's Christmas Album Get Private Concert from the Crooner

At the Werribee Open Range Zoo near Victoria, Australia it’s Christmas all year round — at least for the zoo’s gorillas.

According to Zoos Victoria, which operates the safari-inspired zoo, Werribee’s gorilla residents — Ganyeka, Yakini, and Motaba — love listening to the Michael Bublé album Christmas, which is packed with the crooner singing classic carols, every month of the year.

“When we play Michael Bublé’s CDs, the boys will instantly start pleasure grumbling, and sit nice and calm and relaxed,” Ben Gulli, a gorilla keeper at Werribee, says in the video above about the singer’s power over the primates.

“The beautiful low tones that he sings with kind of mimics their pleasure grumble,” the keeper adds.

Word of Bublé’s gorilla fanbase got back to the singer, and he decided to visit the Werribee gorillas and give them a private concert.

In a video of the intimate show, Bublé croons a version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” adjusted to be a little more relevant to his animal listeners, and all of the gorillas stop and turn towards Bublé to take in the singer’s velvety voice.

“The reaction was amazing,” Bublé says in the clip.