Listen to Michael B. Jordan Talk About Tiny Toads and Other Creatures in New Nature Series

PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive is now America's narrator.

Emmy-nominated actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has a new show coming to Disney+ on July 4. Jordan is the narrator of the new six-part National Geographic series America the Beautiful.

America the Beautiful takes viewers across North America's diverse landscapes — from the highest peak of Denali to deep in the swamps of Florida — introducing them to the brave and bizarre animals that populate the country, and all of the action is narrated by Jordan, 35.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at what animal lovers can expect from the new series. In the exclusive clip above, a tiny toad faces a big problem: a hungry snake is chasing him. The amphibian is able to dodge his pursuer by cleverly hiding in a snail shell until the snake gives up the hunt.

America the Beautiful hopes viewers are encouraged to conserve and protect North America's natural wonders after watching the show and seeing the fantastic creatures and landscapes that populate U.S. backyards and neighborhoods.

To capture the stunning shots Jordan narrates in the series, America the Beautiful used cinema-grade cameras. The show is also the first natural history series to affix cinema-grade cameras to fighter jets. These high-flying shots allowed the show to capture expansive, breath-taking views of North America's scenery and weather phenomenon.