Miami Seaquarium Dolphins Underfed, Underweight, and Aggressive After Diet Changes, USDA Finds

The Miami Seaquarium's general manager claims that staff "found many of the dolphins overweight" when The Dolphin Company took over park operations in March

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 02:58 PM
dolphin
Stock photo of a dolphin not the late K2. Photo: Getty

Miami Seaquarium is coming under fire after a new report found that the Florida attraction's dolphins are underfed and underweight.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report obtained by PEOPLE, the agency's July inspection of the park — conducted after The Dolphin Company took over the Miami Seaquarium in March — found that many of the facility's 12 dolphins were underweight, underfed, and losing muscle mass. The report added that in spring 2022, nine of 12 dolphins were put on new restrictive diets without consultation from a facility veterinarian. In the report, the USDA links this "food deprivation" to the recent increase in violent and aggressive behaviors observed in the Miami Seaquarium's dolphins.

A rep for Miami Seaquarium did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Oct. 20, PETA, citing daily training reports from Miami Seaquarium, claimed that the park's staff "withheld food from animals they felt exhibited poor behavior," which PETA claims may have been a factor that caused some dolphins to break from their enclosures and attack each other.

Jared Goodman, PETA Foundation General Counsel for Animal Law, told PEOPLE in a statement: "Even after officials promised greater oversight, this damning new federal inspection report reveals that Miami Seaquarium staff starved dolphins in order to force them to perform and made the emaciated animals perform more often than usual, causing them to attack trainers and bite members of the public."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"PETA is calling on everyone to steer clear of the park, for the Seaquarium to release the dolphins along with the lonely orca Lolita, and for Miami-Dade County to shut this hellhole down," Goodman added.

In response to the report and PETA's claims, Miami Seaquarium's new management said they inherited the problems the dolphins are facing. "We didn't find that the aggression was coming from food," Patrick Pearson, general manager of Miami Seaquarium, told CBS. "There are a lot of factors. A lot of it is playful (and) they are not doing it to harm anybody."

He claimed that when The Dolphin Company took over the Florida attraction, the company's staff "found many of the dolphins overweight," adding that they have since made the necessary changes.

"Animal welfare and water quality are at the top of our list," Pearson said. "They [USDA] examined a period of time, when we were still transitioning. I think if they came here now they would be happy with what they'd see."

Since the USDA report became public, PETA demonstrators have held protests outside Miami Seaquarium. Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade, also responded to the USDA's report, issuing a memo that said she "was deeply disturbed by the findings."

Cava noted that Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation is issuing a formal Notice of Noncompliance for failing to comply with federal regulations required under their lease, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act & Animal Welfare Act. The county is also hiring independent marine mammal veterinarians for random inspections — in addition to USDA inspections.

RELATED VIDEO: Footage Shows Man Reportedly Carrying Stranded Dolphin from the Ocean to Bring Home

"I have heard and read the concerns of residents and people from around the world," Cava wrote on Twitter. "We are committed to the health and safety of all our animals at the Seaquarium — I will continue to closely monitor the progress of our oversight efforts."

Related Articles
In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami. The mayor of Miami Beach and other South Florida leaders are joining the opposition to the orca's decades-long captivity at the Miami Seaquarium. Seaquarium officials say Lolita is healthy and removing her would be cruel and traumatic. Their critics plan to protest Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, outside the Miami attraction.
Lolita the Orca Whale May Return to the Wild After 5 Decades in Captivity at Miami Seaquarium
dolphin
Dolphin Strikes Trainer During Performance at the Miami Seaquariam in Florida
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe
Stars of 'Tiger King' : Where Are They Now?
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Compliments Food and Bathroom Lighting in L.A. Restaurant — Plus More Celeb Restaurant Sightings
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
dolphin
Mirage Casino Forced to Temporarily Close Dolphin Habitat After Third Animal Dies This Year
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
dolphin
Florida Researchers Report First Known Bird Flu Case in a U.S. Dolphin
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Miami Dolphins punt
Mark Sanchez Mocks Miami Dolphins After Their Butt Punt: 'Stay Out of My Lane Bro'
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now