Miami Seaquarium Dolphins Underfed, Underweight, and Aggressive After Diet Changes, USDA Finds

Miami Seaquarium is coming under fire after a new report found that the Florida attraction's dolphins are underfed and underweight.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report obtained by PEOPLE, the agency's July inspection of the park — conducted after The Dolphin Company took over the Miami Seaquarium in March — found that many of the facility's 12 dolphins were underweight, underfed, and losing muscle mass. The report added that in spring 2022, nine of 12 dolphins were put on new restrictive diets without consultation from a facility veterinarian. In the report, the USDA links this "food deprivation" to the recent increase in violent and aggressive behaviors observed in the Miami Seaquarium's dolphins.

A rep for Miami Seaquarium did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Oct. 20, PETA, citing daily training reports from Miami Seaquarium, claimed that the park's staff "withheld food from animals they felt exhibited poor behavior," which PETA claims may have been a factor that caused some dolphins to break from their enclosures and attack each other.

Jared Goodman, PETA Foundation General Counsel for Animal Law, told PEOPLE in a statement: "Even after officials promised greater oversight, this damning new federal inspection report reveals that Miami Seaquarium staff starved dolphins in order to force them to perform and made the emaciated animals perform more often than usual, causing them to attack trainers and bite members of the public."

"PETA is calling on everyone to steer clear of the park, for the Seaquarium to release the dolphins along with the lonely orca Lolita, and for Miami-Dade County to shut this hellhole down," Goodman added.

In response to the report and PETA's claims, Miami Seaquarium's new management said they inherited the problems the dolphins are facing. "We didn't find that the aggression was coming from food," Patrick Pearson, general manager of Miami Seaquarium, told CBS. "There are a lot of factors. A lot of it is playful (and) they are not doing it to harm anybody."

He claimed that when The Dolphin Company took over the Florida attraction, the company's staff "found many of the dolphins overweight," adding that they have since made the necessary changes.

"Animal welfare and water quality are at the top of our list," Pearson said. "They [USDA] examined a period of time, when we were still transitioning. I think if they came here now they would be happy with what they'd see."

Since the USDA report became public, PETA demonstrators have held protests outside Miami Seaquarium. Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade, also responded to the USDA's report, issuing a memo that said she "was deeply disturbed by the findings."

Cava noted that Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation is issuing a formal Notice of Noncompliance for failing to comply with federal regulations required under their lease, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act & Animal Welfare Act. The county is also hiring independent marine mammal veterinarians for random inspections — in addition to USDA inspections.

"I have heard and read the concerns of residents and people from around the world," Cava wrote on Twitter. "We are committed to the health and safety of all our animals at the Seaquarium — I will continue to closely monitor the progress of our oversight efforts."