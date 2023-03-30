Florida Aquarium Plans to Return Lolita the Orca to Her 'Home Waters' After 50 Years in Captivity

Lolita the orca whale is set to get her own Free Willy story.

On Thursday, the Miami Seaquarium announced plans to move the whale — captured from the Pacific Ocean near Washington and placed into captivity at the Florida park in 1970 — from its facility to an ocean sanctuary in her "home waters."

Representatives from the Miami Seaquarium were joined at the press conference by Eduardo Albor of The Dolphin Company, Pritam Singh from Friends of Lolita, and philanthropist Jim Irsay, who also owns the Indianapolis Colts.

At the conference, the Miami Seaquarium said it has begun "the process of returning Toki to her home waters" by creating a legally binding agreement to work towards this goal between The Dolphin Company — which recently started managing the Miami Seaquarium — and Friends of Lolita — a nonprofit organization created to help Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki.

Irsay, who is providing a generous contribution to the Lolitia relocation effort, teased the landmark news in a Thursday tweet, posting, "Dinner before today's Lolita press conference in Miami Beach! Key players in the massive plan to finally FREE this 8000 lb killer whale, Lolita!!"

In a release from the Miami Seaquarium, Irsay added, "the story of Lolita has been near and dear to my heart. I am proud — and enthusiastic — to play a role in finally returning Lolita to her native Pacific Northwest."

Albor, the CEO of The Dolphin Company, expressed a similar relationship with Lolita.

"It has always been our commitment at The Dolphin Company that we place the highest priority on the well-being of animals, above all else," Albor said. "Finding a better future for Lolita is one the reasons that motivated us to acquire the Miami Seaquarium."

According to NBC News, Lolilta was removed from the wild when she was about 4 years old, making her roughly 57 years of age today. Lolita is believed to be the oldest orca whale in captivity. She also lives in one of North America's smallest whale tanks, per The Guardian.

Over the years, Lolita's health has ebbed and flowed. Still, experts have described the geriatric whale as being in "remarkably good shape," the outlet added, having outlived her tank-mate Hugo. He died of a brain aneurysm in 1980 after repeatedly hitting his head against his enclosure. Lolita is currently the sole orca whale at the Miami Seaquarium.

A report from the USDA released in 2021 criticized the Miami Seaquarium's care of the animal, citing that she was fed less than the recommended amount and wasn't taking in enough water.

The new operators of the Miami Seaquarium, The Dolphin Company, reportedly made adjustments to Lolita's care, and an independent assessment in June found the whale to be in better health, according to NBC News. Still, Lolita was pulled from display at the Miami Seaquarium in 2022 in response to her health issues.

News of Miami Seaqurium's pending release of Lolita is being celebrated across animal welfare organizations, many of which "have worked, prayed, and hoped for this result for many, many years," according to the aquarium.

"After 52 years, Tokitae's time languishing in the smallest orca tank is finally coming to an end. Every animal activist who has been advocating for her release can finally breathe a sigh of relief. We can't wait to see her living in the wild under some continued human care, preferably in her home seas where she belongs. To quote the singer Lizzo, it's about damn time! Now, we must continue fighting for the thousands of other cetaceans who continue to suffer in captivity for tourist entertainment," Nicole Barrantes, a wildlife campaign manager with World Animal Protection, told PEOPLE in a statement.

The Miami Seaquarium did not share details about the ocean sanctuary envisioned for Lolita's release but said it hopes to relocate the orca in the next 18 to 24 months.

"With the support of all parties, the continued health of Lolita, and approvals from the appropriate authorities, we are all committed to giving this beautiful orca a new home and peaceful future," Albor said.