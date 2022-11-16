Search and Rescue Dog Frida, Who Saved 12 People During the 2017 Mexico City Earthquake, Dies

The beloved canine became a social media sensation after her brave search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the deadly natural disaster

By
Published on November 16, 2022 04:08 PM
rescue dog Frida
Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty

Search and rescue dog-turned-national hero Frida has died.

The 13-year-old canine died of an illness typical of her age, the Mexican Navy announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Labrador retriever became a social media star and symbol of hope following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that jolted Mexico City on Sept. 19, 2017, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.

rescue dog Frida
OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty

Sporting her iconic bootie-and-goggle combo, Frida assisted in the search and rescue efforts that followed the devastating natural disaster. Using her rescue training — which the Navy said she completed in record time — the canine successfully located and brought a dozen people to safety.

Her heroic rescues earned the Lab celebrity status on social media, garnering attention from stars like PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans, who retweeted a viral video of the rescue pup in action with the caption: "What did we do to deserve dogs?"

In total, Frida rescued 12 people, located 43 bodies during her career, and touched lives around the globe before she retired in 2019 at age 10. In addition to her work in Mexico, the smiley pup engaged in rescue work in Haiti and Ecuador.

The Mexican Navy shared a farewell tribute to the national icon on Twitter, where it also changed its banner to an illustration of the beloved rescue dog hashtagged "#HastaSiempreFrida."

Frida will be cremated, and her ashes will be placed in a statue erected outside the Mexican Navy's offices in the dog's honor, according to the release.

