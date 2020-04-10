Metro Richmond Zoo Introduces New Baby Camel as Zoo is Closed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Metro Richmond Zoo

Meet the newest member of the Metro Richmond Zoo — a female Dromedary camel. The zoo in Moseley, Virginia, welcomed the new member to their animal family on April 4.

According to a post shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page, Mindy, the baby camel’s mother, “did not show maternal care to her new baby and would not let her nurse.” Therefore, the zoo’s staff decided it was necessary to hand raise her.

The camel, who has not yet been named, is bottle-fed five times a day and is receiving love from the zoo’s animal care team. When she is older, she will be introduced to other camels.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is currently closed to the public due to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so those excited to meet the zoo’s newborn will have to wait a bit longer.

The zoo officially closed after the state’s governor issued an executive order that included closing the facility from March 25 until April 23rd.

In a statement on their website, the zoo shared, “Animals at the zoo continue to receive the same, great care amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our essential, animal care staff members have divided into two working teams that are on a 10-hour, daily shift schedule to limit the contact between staff members. All essential employees that are reporting to work are practicing social distancing. Our keepers are taking extra precautions when working with primates and cats by donning masks and gloves. We are so grateful for our zoo team that is working hard to care for the animals under these circumstances.”

They added, “The zoo remains closed in accordance with orders by the governor. We look forward to the day we can open our gates again. This situation is fluid and evolving, and we will send updates as necessary. Everyone, please stay healthy.”

