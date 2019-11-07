MetLife Searching for Game-Crashing Cat, Says Claims that Stadium Is Home to 300 Cats Are False

Image zoom

The MVP from this week’s Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys is clear: #BlackCat.

#BlackCat is the feline who quickly became a social media hashtag and overall Internet celebrity, after they ran out on the field of MetLife Stadium, interrupting the game between the two NFL rivals.

The feline pawed all over the turf and scored a touchdown before being herded off the field and into the hearts of millions. Understandably, the question everyone had after the game ended with a Cowboys win was, “What happened to the cat?”

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has been trying to answer that question ever since the interruptive feline ran off the field.

“Tuesday morning, we set multiple humane traps throughout the stadium and searched long and hard for the #BlackCat to no avail. At that point, we brought in our friends at PuppyKittyNYCity, a Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) and no-kill shelter, to assist with the search. We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night,” Helen Strus, a marketing and communications director at MetLife Stadium, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

While MetLife and their friends at PuppyKittyNYCity have been searching for #BlackCat, reports have bubbled up that the football-loving feline isn’t the only meower slinking around the stadium. On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that MetLife Stadium is home to a 300-strong stray cat colony based on information they received from an unnamed stadium employee who calls himself “Cat Man.”

“There have been erroneous reports in the media that MetLife Stadium houses and feeds 300 cats which is simply not true,” Strus added in her statement. “From time to time, we have seen cats on the complex and the Meadowlands Racetrack (located at the Sports Complex) has a TNR program in place and currently feeds approximately 30 barn cats.”

MetLife may not be the kitty haven that some hope, but the stadium is still “grateful” for the support many have offered in the #BlackCat aftermath.

According to Strus, MetLife “will continue to work with PuppyKittyNYCity to try to locate the Black Cat.”

The New York Jets take on the New York Giants at MetLife on Sunday, so maybe #BlackCat will give us an encore.