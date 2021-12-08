Even Sensitive Cats Love This Top-Rated Felt Cat Bed, and It's 20% Off Right Now
While you're resisting the urge to curl up under a blanket and snuggle up in the warmth, don't forget about your pets who are probably craving the same coziness. Pet beds that keep your dogs and cats warm typically soar in popularity as the months get colder, and it's key to pick one that will keep your pets cozy with materials like fleece or wool.
For cats who love a warm, dark, and sturdy hiding place to get snug, Amazon shoppers can't recommend Meowfia's Felt Cat Bed Cave enough. In fact, 3,900 reviewers have given it a five-star rating, and shoppers are leaving glowing reviews for the bed, calling it a "perfect cat hideaway" that "gets nice and warm inside so it will be great for the cold months." It's even one of Amazon's 10 most popular cat beds, and you can get it on sale right now for 20 percent off.
Made with Merino wool from New Zealand, the bed is thick enough to insulate cats against the cold, and comes with three catnip-infused wool balls for cats to play with, too. "Traditional cat trees have a nook for them to lay in but it is too cramped with hard square walls," wrote a reviewer about their two cats. "This felt cat bed is great! Big enough for the cats and soft, cozy, with a big enough hole for them to enter. I love that it holds its shape."
Even picky, aging cats love this bed, according to their pet parents. "It's been over a year since we bought this for our 13-year-old cat who is usually hesitant about anything new. The minute we set it down, she walked into it and has used it nearly every day since," said a reviewer. Another shopper with a hard-to-please cat who ″hates″ cat beds added, "I think he loves that it is not too plush, it gets really warm when he's in there, and he loves hopping in and out of it when he's playing."
The Meowfia cat bed also makes for "a sweet refuge for an anxious cat," as one owner explained. "As soon as my cat caves arrived, he hopped right in and made himself at home," the reviewer wrote. "My sensitive cat had just had a three-day hospital stay... and came home feeling extra stressed by the other cats. So much so that he had begun marking around the house. The cat cave will help him recover and it should help soothe his nerves which I hope will also help eliminate his marking behavior."
It's not just house cats who love this bed. Shoppers also describe it as barn cat-approved: "Biscuit is a barn cat and loves prowling the barn, but he also likes a warm, snuggly place to sleep when he doesn't make it into the house before lights out. This little pod is soft, thick, and Biscuit-approved. He and the dogs also love the little felted ball that came with it."
You'll want to pick up this felt cat cave with so many (cat) thumbs up while it's on sale, before options sell out — and the aquamarine color is already low in stock. Get it for 20 percent off at Amazon below.
