Even Sensitive Cats Love This Top-Rated Felt Cat Bed, and It's 20% Off Right Now

Even picky, aging cats love this bed, according to their pet parents. "It's been over a year since we bought this for our 13-year-old cat who is usually hesitant about anything new. The minute we set it down, she walked into it and has used it nearly every day since," said a reviewer. Another shopper with a hard-to-please cat who ″hates″ cat beds added, "I think he loves that it is not too plush, it gets really warm when he's in there, and he loves hopping in and out of it when he's playing."