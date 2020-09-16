Memphis Zoo Mourns Death of 'Exceptionally Handsome' Red Panda: This 'Is a Significant Loss'

Xing the red panda "was euthanized due to a rapidly progressive, irreversible neurological condition," the zoo said.

The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of a beautiful soul.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee zoo announced the tragic news that red panda Xing had been euthanized.

"We are saddened to announce that Xing, our red panda in CHINA, was euthanized due to a rapidly progressive, irreversible neurological condition," the zoo wrote on Twitter alongside a sweet photo of Xing.

The zoo said that Xing was "described by his keepers" as being a "shy animal often found in his exhibit's tree or air-conditioned den."

"He wanted to be sure you were deserving of his trust," said zookeeper Susan, according to a Facebook post from the zoo. "I can’t even describe how thrilled I was the first time Xing came down from the trees to train with me."

Xing was also described by zookeepers "as an exceptionally handsome red panda." His favorite treat was frozen grapes.

"Xing’s death is a significant loss for all of us here at Memphis Zoo, as well as the red panda population as he was a genetically valuable animal," the post added.

The Memphis Zoo, which opened in 1906, is home to more than 4,500 animals, according to the zoo's website.