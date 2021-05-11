This Cooling Mat for Cats and Dogs Has Won Over Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers (and Their Pets)
It seems sort of suspicious that many of us who call ourselves parents to some very spoiled little ones didn't get anything for Mother's Day. (Looking at you, cats and dogs.) But let's face it — our furry friends don't have access to the internet, let alone opposable thumbs, so they get a free pass.
However, if they were able to shop, chances are that Amazon would be their most frequently visited site — as it is ours — thanks to its abundance of fun toys and deals on treats, food, and more. And with summer approaching quickly, it's also where you can get everything you need to ensure your pet stays comfortable all season — like this cooling pet pad that's only $16.
Meilimiyu's Cooling Pet Blanket is a simple solution to helping your pets beat the summer heat. While it's earned hundreds of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, it's also — perhaps more importantly — earned the approval of some very satisfied pets. "Our 120 pound Malamute loves this cooling pad," one reviewer shared. "I know this because when he doesn't like something he usually tries to eat it."
Made with a dual-sided design, the pet mat has one mesh side that's ventilated and cool to the touch and another that uses soft cotton. The pad can be laid directly on the ground, on top of a pet bed, put down on car seats, or easily packed up for outdoor adventures. To clean up any messes, you can throw it directly into the wash so it's good as new.
"I have a Siberian husky and we live in southern California, so cooling methods are a must," said another customer. "I have this blanket on the dog bed and it's her favorite spot to chill on during the day. The blanket is cool to the touch, probably by several degrees, so no need to refrigerate and no gels to worry about her chewing into, it's just breezy material."
The popular blanket comes in five different colors and two sizes, so pets big and small will have enough space to cozy up and chill out this summer. If you need any more proof, taking one look at the happy cats and dogs in the review photos should do the trick.
Even if you went another year without so much as a Mother's Day card from your dog, it's safe to say that pets are good at showing their unconditional love in other ways. So keep them cool and comfy by grabbing this shopper- and pet-approved cooling mat while it's on sale.
