Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Use This $8 Tennis Ball Launcher to Play Fetch with Their Pups

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't regular pet parents, they're cool pet parents who are trying to make fetch happen (like thousands of other owners).
Earlier this month, Harry was spotted at the beach in Santa Barbara playing fetch with their black Labrador, Pula, using the Chuckit! Tennis Ball Launcher — a dog- and owner-loved gadget with over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. And it appears the family may have more than one Chuckit! for their pups. During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, they shared a video of their family walking on the beach with their other dog, Guy. In the black-and-white clip, Meghan passes a longer version of the ball thrower to little Ariche.
The toy is designed with an ergonomic grip that enhances the speed, distance, and accuracy of your throw, in turn challenging your furry friend to run farther and faster. It's essentially like an extension of your arm — the cupped end securely grasps mud- or slobber-covered balls, which means no more bending down to pick them up. The Chuckit! provides even better exercise for your dog and more interactive play to reinforce your bond with them. Plus, it's lightweight and durable, making it well worth your $8, according to reviewers.
People are calling the classic Chuckit! ball launcher a "must-have" for dogs who love to play fetch and a "back and shoulder saver" for themselves — no wonder why Meghan and Harry use it.
Buy It! Chuckit! Sport Ball Launcher, $8.69; amazon.com
"I like it as much as my dog," one customer wrote. "I got it because my shoulder was hurting from repeated throwing. But the best feature is the ability to pick up the ball without having to bend over and pick it up off the ground. It's fun to use and very lightweight."
Another chimed in, "This is one of the best tools I have used. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is difficult and painful to throw balls for my dog. This launches the ball two to three times farther, and bonus, you can use it to pick up the ball, too. This product hits it out of the park!"
The Chuckit! launcher is available in several lengths on Amazon (18 inches, 25 inches, and 26 inches) and comes with one bouncy bright orange ball that's easily visible from afar. It's also compatible with standard size tennis balls.
In honor of National Pets Day today, treat your dog (and yourself) to the Meghan and Harry-approved Chuckit! ball launcher to make fetch easier and more fun for all.
