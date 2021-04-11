Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Use This $8 Tennis Ball Launcher to Play Fetch with Their Pups

The toy is designed with an ergonomic grip that enhances the speed, distance, and accuracy of your throw, in turn challenging your furry friend to run farther and faster. It's essentially like an extension of your arm — the cupped end securely grasps mud- or slobber-covered balls, which means no more bending down to pick them up. The Chuckit! provides even better exercise for your dog and more interactive play to reinforce your bond with them. Plus, it's lightweight and durable, making it well worth your $8, according to reviewers.