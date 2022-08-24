Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt 'Traumatized' Senior Former Research Beagle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family is growing!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially adopted Momma Mia, a senior beagle who was rescued from a Virginia breeding facility, owned by Envigo RMS, last month.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!" Animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, who oversees BFP tells PEOPLE. "We were so honored that they have been supporting Beagle Freedom Project and chose to adopt a dog who has been abused."

The couple could have taken one of the many puppies available but opted to rescue the senior dog.

"They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues and is traumatized by her past," adds Keith.

"I was so impressed by their commitment to animal welfare! They have been following up letting us know how well Momma Mia is doing in her new, amazing home!"

Momma Mia was one of 4,000 beagles who were taken from the center and placed in shelters around the country.

The plant, which breeds the dogs for medical research, had been accused of animal welfare violations after an investigation sparked reports of underfed, ill, and injured dogs, and dogs that were euthanized instead of given medical care, per The New York Times.

Envigo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but a spokesperson for its parent company Inotiv previously said: "Envigo has worked cooperatively with the Department of Justice to facilitate the orderly transfer of canines from our Cumberland, Virginia, facility to various adoption and sheltering agencies through a third-party organization."

"Our mission at Envigo is to help our customers realize the full potential of their scientific and medical research, which ultimately contributes to significant improvements in the lives of people and animals. The welfare of animals is, and has always been, our number one priority."

After being placed in Maryland with eight of her puppies, Momma Mia was moved to the Beagle Freedom Project rescue facility in San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Now, she has a forever home with Prince Harry, 37, and Markle, 41.

Sharing how the royal adoption unfolded, Keith told the L.A. Times that, "The duchess called me personally." However, Keith thought she was speaking with another famous Meghan.

"She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,' " Keith recalled. "We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, 'Is this Megan Fox?' "

After finding out she was actually talking to Markle, the Duchess and Prince Harry, along with two security guards, stopped by the rescue center, a quaint San Fernando Valley home where Keith used to live.

The pair enjoyed playtime in the backyard with Momma Mia before deciding they wanted to take her home for good.

"The Duchess is holding Mia and was like, 'We're adopting her,' " Keith said, adding that they were determined to get an "older" dog. "She was like 'No, we don't want a Christmas puppy … We want ones we can help who are older.' "

This isn't Markle's first time adopting a rescue beagle. Back in 2015, she also adopted Guy shortly after he arrived at A Dog's Dream Rescue.

At the time, Markle emailed the rescue after finding its page on Petfinder. Dolores Doherty, the founder and owner of A Dog's Dream Rescue, agreed and emailed Markle an adoption application to fill out. She returned it completed 10 minutes later.

Doherty invited her to stop by an upcoming adoption event her organization was having at a local pet store. Markle came to the event, and Doherty previously told PEOPLE she was struck by Markle's politeness, sense of self and because "her beauty really stood out."

Once there, Markle zeroed in on Guy and quickly became smitten after going on a trial walk with him.

Doherty adopted out Guy to Meghan herself and knew she made the right choice when the former Suits star posted several photos of herself cuddling with Guy to her (now-deleted) Instagram account.