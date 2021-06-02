Meet the Gorgeous Human and Canine Faces Helping Lisa Vanderpump Rescue Pups on Vanderpump Dogs

Lisa Vanderpump is back with a brand new show, and this program is all about the pooches.

On June 9, Vanderpump Dogs premieres on Peacock. The docuseries offers viewers a furry and fun look at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, the Real Housewives alum's nonprofit dog rescue.

Each episode chronicles the adorable adoptions that occur every day at the West Hollywood rescue and shows how Vanderpump and her glamourous colleagues make it all possible.

Ahead of Vanderpump Dogs' premiere, PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at all the animal lovers and canines Vanderpump fans can expect to see on the show.