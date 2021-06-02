Meet the Gorgeous Human and Canine Faces Helping Lisa Vanderpump Rescue Pups on Vanderpump Dogs
Vanderpump Dogs, the new docuseries about Lisa Vanderpump's animal rescue foundation, premieres on Peacock on June 9
Lisa Vanderpump is back with a brand new show, and this program is all about the pooches.
On June 9, Vanderpump Dogs premieres on Peacock. The docuseries offers viewers a furry and fun look at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, the Real Housewives alum's nonprofit dog rescue.
Each episode chronicles the adorable adoptions that occur every day at the West Hollywood rescue and shows how Vanderpump and her glamourous colleagues make it all possible.
Ahead of Vanderpump Dogs' premiere, PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at all the animal lovers and canines Vanderpump fans can expect to see on the show.
Dr. Andrew Y. Kushnir
Dr. Andrew is an in-house veterinarian at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation and is often one of the first friendly faces dogs see when they enter the rescue. The 30-year-old provides canines coming into the rescue from neglectful conditions with exams, vaccinations, and plenty of affection. The veterinarian is a dog dad to his pup Henry, who he adopted from the San Diego Humane Society while working there.
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump isn't just the woman behind Vanderpump Dogs (she's an executive producer on the Peacock original), but the entire Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Lisa is the founder of the nonprofit and plays an active role in helping pooches from around the globe find homes.
Brian Marshall
If you have a dog that needs to go from drab to fab, Brian is your man. This dog stylist takes time with the pups entering the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, working to make them feel comfortable and safe with gentle groomings. Brian pours love and care into every one of his clients and picks styles that highlight each canine's natural beauty.
Madeline Quint
Madeline is Vanderpump Dogs' go-to dog trainer. With assistance from her own rescue pup Vita, Madeline helps shelter canines overcome behavioral issues, learn basic obedience and gain confidence.
Kendall Young
Kendall started as a fan of the Vanderpump Dog Foundation before becoming an employee. When she moved to Los Angeles from Chicago, she started bringing her Pomeranian Kylie into the rescue for grooming services. Kendall quickly fell in love with the nonprofit's atmosphere and started volunteering at the center. She is now the Vanderpump Dog Foundation's communications director. She helps adopters find the perfect pet with her photographic memory, which comes in handy when remembering all the pooches the foundation helps.
Patrick Miller-Wren
Patrick is a world-class groomer who uses his talents to help rescue dogs shine. Through stylish cuts, pedicures, and other special touches, Miller-wren helps every pooch stand out and find a family.
Summer Loftis
On Vanderpump Dogs, animal lover Summer uses her social media and marketing skills to help dogs find forever homes. As director of marking for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, it is Summer's job to make the rescue canines shine online so they can attract the perfect adopters.