It’s 2017, which means Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is just around the bend. The big, fluffy game airs on Feb. 5, Super Bowl Sunday for all you foolish human football fans out there, but we are getting a first look at the star players right now.

As with years past, the entire starting line up and all of the animals participating in the Puppy Bowl are shelter pets. In 2017, 78 puppies from 34 different rescues will be making up Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Take your first look at 28 of the leading dogs that will be taking the field in just over a month, and prepare yourself for more Puppy Bowl Cuteness in the weeks to come.

WINSTON

Team: Fluff

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho