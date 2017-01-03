Meet the 2017 Puppy Bowl's Sweet and Strong Starting Line Up of Shelter Pups

All of the 78 puppies appearing in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl are shelter dogs

Kelli Bender
January 03, 2017 05:59 PM
<p>It&#8217;s 2017, which means <a href="http://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/puppy-bowl/">Animal Planet&#8217;s Puppy Bowl</a> is just around the bend. The big, fluffy game airs on Feb. 5, Super Bowl Sunday for all you foolish human football fans out there, but we are getting a first look at the star players right now.&nbsp;</p> <p>As with years past, the entire starting line up and all of the animals participating in the Puppy Bowl are shelter pets. In 2017, 78 puppies from 34 different rescues will be making up Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Take your first look at 28 of the leading dogs that will be taking the field in just over a month, and prepare yourself for more Puppy Bowl Cuteness in the weeks to come.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>WINSTON&nbsp;</strong></p> <p><strong>Team:</strong> Fluff&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Breed:</strong> Australian Shepherd&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;14 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DoubleJDogRanch/">Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho</a></p>
It’s 2017, which means Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is just around the bend. The big, fluffy game airs on Feb. 5, Super Bowl Sunday for all you foolish human football fans out there, but we are getting a first look at the star players right now. 

As with years past, the entire starting line up and all of the animals participating in the Puppy Bowl are shelter pets. In 2017, 78 puppies from 34 different rescues will be making up Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Take your first look at 28 of the leading dogs that will be taking the field in just over a month, and prepare yourself for more Puppy Bowl Cuteness in the weeks to come. 

WINSTON 

Team: Fluff 

Breed: Australian Shepherd 

Age: 14 weeks 

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch in Idaho

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:</strong>&nbsp;Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:</strong>&nbsp;Blue Healer/Cattle Mix &nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;18 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.barktownrescue.org/">Barktown Rescue in Kentucky</a></p>
WOODY

Team: Ruff

Breed: Blue Healer/Cattle Mix  

Age: 18 weeks 

Shelter: Barktown Rescue in Kentucky

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:</strong>&nbsp;Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Pug/Shih Tzu Mix&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;16 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="https://www.newlifeanimalrescue.org/">New Life Animal Rescue in New Jersey</a></p>
WILMA

Team: Fluff

Breed: Pug/Shih Tzu Mix 

Age: 16 weeks 

Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue in New Jersey

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team: </strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed: </strong>Spaniel Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;12 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.hsfn.org/">Humane Society Nashua in New Hampshire</a></p>
SULLY

Team: Ruff

Breed: Spaniel Mix

Age: 12 weeks 

Shelter: Humane Society Nashua in New Hampshire

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;18 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="https://ophrescue.org/">Operation Paws for Homes in Virginia</a></p>
STRIKER

Team: Ruff

Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Shih Tzu Mix

Age: 18 weeks 

Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes in Virginia

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Shar Pei</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;12 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida&nbsp;</a></p>
 SMOOSHIE 

Team: Ruff

Breed: Shar Pei

Age: 12 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida 

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team: </strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed: </strong>Australian Shepherd Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;16 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.adoptwcac.org/">Williamson County Animal Shelter in Tennessee</a></p>
TUCKER

Team: Fluff

Breed: Australian Shepherd Mix

Age: 16 weeks 

Shelter: Williamson County Animal Shelter in Tennessee

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Dachshund/Rat Terrier Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;12 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.ddfl.org/">Denver Dumb Friends League in Colorado</a></p>
SQUIRT

Team: Ruff

Breed: Dachshund/Rat Terrier Mix

Age: 12 weeks 

Shelter: Denver Dumb Friends League in Colorado

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Poodle Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;17 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida</a></p>
RORY

Team: Fluff

Breed: Poodle Mix

Age: 17 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Husky/Lab&nbsp;Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;13 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.animalfriendshs.org/">Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio</a></p>
SABLE

Team: Fluff

Breed: Husky/Lab Mix

Age: 13 weeks 

Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society in Ohio

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Cocker/Shih Tzu Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;13 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida</a></p>
PUDDLES 

Team: Ruff

Breed: Cocker/Shih Tzu Mix

Age: 13 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Pit Bull Terrier Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;15 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.aspca.org/nyc">ASPCA NY in New York</a></p>
PRECIOUS

Team: Fluff

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Age: 15 weeks 

Shelter: ASPCA NY in New York

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Brussels Griffon Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;19 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.nevadaspca.org/">Nevada SPCA in Nevada</a></p>
PEANUT

Team: Fluff

Breed: Brussels Griffon Mix

Age: 19 weeks 

Shelter: Nevada SPCA in Nevada

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Yorkie/Poodle&nbsp;Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;17 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida</a></p>
PARFAIT 

Team: Fluff

Breed: Yorkie/Poodle Mix

Age: 17 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team: </strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Terrier Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;16 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.opedanimalrescue.com/">Operation Education Animal Rescue in Tennessee</a></p>
LUCKY

Team: Fluff

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 16 weeks 

Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue in Tennessee

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Husky/Shepherd Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;15 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/NJ627.html">Bonnie&#8217;s Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey&nbsp;</a></p>
NYQUIST

Team: Fluff

Breed: Husky/Shepherd Mix

Age: 15 weeks 

Shelter: Bonnie’s Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey 

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Sato (Puerto Rican Terrier)</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;18 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thesatoproject.org/">The Sato Project in Puerto Rico</a></p>
PANDA

Team: Fluff

Breed: Sato (Puerto Rican Terrier)

Age: 18 weeks 

Shelter: The Sato Project in Puerto Rico

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Labrador/Hound Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;19 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.unleashedny.org/">Unleashed in New York</a></p>
HOPE

Team: Fluff

Breed: Labrador/Hound Mix

Age: 19 weeks 

Shelter: Unleashed in New York

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Friese Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;18 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida</a></p>
NIKITA 

Team: Fluff

Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Bichon Friese Mix

Age: 18 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed: </strong>Pit Bull</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;19 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.opedanimalrescue.com/">Operation Education Animal Rescue</a></p>
DAPHNE

Team: Ruff

Breed: Pit Bull

Age: 19 weeks 

Shelter: Operation Education Animal Rescue

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Pit Bull Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;13 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.morrisanimalrefuge.org/">Morris Animal Refuge in Pennsylvania</a></p>
MAX 

Team: Fluff

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 13 weeks 

Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge in Pennsylvania

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Standard Poodle</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;12 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida</a></p>
OLIVER

Team: Fluff

Breed: Standard Poodle

Age: 12 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Jack Russell/Terrier Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;14 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://pawworks.org/">Paw Works in California</a></p>
DAWSON

Team: Fluff

Breed: Jack Russell/Terrier Mix

Age: 14 weeks 

Shelter: Paw Works in California

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Chihuahua Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;13 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.lasthopek9.org/">Last Hope K9 in Massachusetts</a></p>
DAISY

Team: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Age: 13 weeks 

Shelter: Last Hope K9 in Massachusetts

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Pomsky</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;19 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.floridalittledogrescue.com/">Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida</a></p>
ALEXANDER HAMILPUP

Team: Fluff

Breed: Pomsky

Age: 19 weeks 

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Parson Russell Terrier Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;15 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="https://spcala.com/">SPCA LA in California</a></p>
BO

Team: Ruff

Breed: Parson Russell Terrier Mix

Age: 15 weeks 

Shelter: SPCA LA in California

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Fluff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Golden Retriever&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;15 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.miamidade.gov/animals/">Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Florida</a></p>
BLITZ

Team: Fluff

Breed: Golden Retriever 

Age: 15 weeks 

Shelter: Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Florida

Courtesy of Animal Planet
<p><strong>Team:&nbsp;</strong>Ruff</p> <p><strong>Breed:&nbsp;</strong>Terrier Mix</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong>&nbsp;16 weeks&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Shelter:</strong>&nbsp;<a href="http://www.strayrescue.org/">Stray Rescue in Missouri</a></p>
BEEBOP

Team: Ruff

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 16 weeks 

Shelter: Stray Rescue in Missouri

Courtesy of Animal Planet
