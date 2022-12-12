Meet Gino, the 22-Year-Old Newly Crowned World's Oldest Dog 

The tiny rescue was adopted in Boulder, Colorado, and has been living a happy life in Los Angeles ever since

Published on December 12, 2022
The oldest dog living is Gino Wolf
Photo: Courtesy Alex Wolf

When Alex Wolf joined his two college roommates to adopt a dog at Colorado's Boulder Humane Society 22 years ago, he didn't expect to find a friend for life.

"He wasn't my first choice," Wolf recalls of tiny Gino, a mixed breed looking for a home. "I anticipated getting a bigger dog because that's what I was used to growing up, in the mountains and coming from L.A. But this little dog was kind of just staring up at us."

Next thing Wolf knew, "I was the one as an animal lover taking full responsibility for him. And he's been by my side ever since."

Now 22, Gino was recently given a very special distinction: the title of oldest living dog, as determined by Guinness.

"It's been a whirlwind — I never expected he'd get this much attention," Wolf says. "He's just my dog."

Only recently, Wolf says, has Gino been showing signs of his age, specifically with declining vision and hearing. "At this point we're just making sure he's comfortable and well taken care of," Wolf says, adding that he feeds the dog a "healthy" diet of human-grade food, supplemented with goat's milk, pumpkin powder and fish oil. "Plus, I've shown him a lot of love and taken really good care of him," he adds.

The oldest dog living is Gino Wolf
Courtesy Alex Wolf

For some fresh air, Gino enjoys wagon walks through Wolf's Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles. "We've slowed down," Wolf says. "We just want to be sure he's enjoying our time with us."

Reflecting on their years together, "It's crazy to think about how long he's been there for me," Wolf shares, "and how I've been there for him."

And, Wolf adds, it's taught him a lesson. "I'm so glad I gave him a chance in the shelter. Anyone who is considering getting a dog, consider adoption," he says. "There are so many dogs who need our help. And give the dogs you may not envision being yours the benefit of the doubt. If you take care of them, they'll reward you as well. It's really a win-win situation for both owner and pet."

