Meet Atchoum: The Internet's Newest – and Furriest – Cat Sensation

Long hair, don’t care! That should be this trending fluffball’s motto.

Atchoum, which means sneezy in French, is a furry feline (and potentially part Muppet) from Quebec, Canada, who is quickly earning fans online, according to Mashable.

The 9-month-old cat has a condition called hypertrichosis, which occurs in humans and animals. Hypertrichosis causes excessive hair growth. Most of Atchoum’s extra fur sprouts out of his face, giving him a unique appearance that his owners have kindly chosen to capture on Facebook and Instagram.

After just a few days of posts, Atchoum is already gaining a solid following. The kitty currently has over 3,500 followers on Instagram and almost 6,000 likes on Facebook, meaning there is still time to join Atchoum’s social army before it’s considered the “cool” thing to do.

Still not convinced that this precious, bushy face deserves a place on your social feeds? Check out more pictures of the upcoming cat star below and see what you are missing.

oufff!! A photo posted by Atchoum (@atchoumfan) on Feb 1, 2015 at 6:42pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Petite pause A photo posted by Atchoum (@atchoumfan) on Jan 31, 2015 at 8:13am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

fini la lessiveeeee!!! A photo posted by Atchoum (@atchoumfan) on Feb 1, 2015 at 7:08pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Bonne Journ e A photo posted by Atchoum (@atchoumfan) on Feb 2, 2015 at 6:35am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The piano men A photo posted by Atchoum (@atchoumfan) on Jan 24, 2015 at 7:50pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js