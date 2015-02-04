Meet Atchoum: The Internet's Newest – and Furriest – Cat Sensation

Long hair, don’t care! That should be this trending fluffball’s motto.
Atchoum, which means sneezy in French, is a furry feline (and potentially part Muppet) from Quebec, Canada, who is quickly earning fans online, according to Mashable.
The 9-month-old cat has a condition called hypertrichosis, which occurs in humans and animals. Hypertrichosis causes excessive hair growth. Most of Atchoum’s extra fur sprouts out of his face, giving him a unique appearance that his owners have kindly chosen to capture on Facebook and Instagram.
After just a few days of posts, Atchoum is already gaining a solid following. The kitty currently has over 3,500 followers on Instagram and almost 6,000 likes on Facebook, meaning there is still time to join Atchoum’s social army before it’s considered the “cool” thing to do.
Still not convinced that this precious, bushy face deserves a place on your social feeds? Check out more pictures of the upcoming cat star below and see what you are missing.
