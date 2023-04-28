Meet Arnold Schwarzeneggers' Pet Pig

The actor's new pet pig is named "Schnelly Schwarzenegger"

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 28, 2023 11:52 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrmKWQ6vDk1/
Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new pet to add to his family...and it is a pig!

The former California governor's new pig's name is Schnelly Schwarzenegger. "Chnell" means "fast" in German, FOX-11 reports, and the pig is reportedly quick on its feet.

Schwarzenegger, 75, discussed the new addition to his family for the first time ever during a sit-down with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson for The Issue Is.

The Austria native said the piglet is getting along well with his other pets: A donkey, a miniature horse, and a dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrmKWQ6vDk1/
Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram

This isn't the first time the Terminator actor has had a pet pig.

When asked a question about his Batman & Robin (1997) co-star George Clooney while promoting his movie Sabotage, he revealed how Clooney, 61, also had a pet pig back in 2014 named Max.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks onstage during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

"I always liked that he was into pigs; he has this little pig that he takes everywhere," Schwarzenegger said, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

"So I bought a pig right after that," the actor admitted. "Only thing is, I must've bought the wrong one because, in no time, it was 300 pounds and I could barely lift the son of a gun."

