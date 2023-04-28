Meet Arnold Schwarzeneggers' Pet Pig

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new pet to add to his family...and it is a pig!

The former California governor's new pig's name is Schnelly Schwarzenegger. "Chnell" means "fast" in German, FOX-11 reports, and the pig is reportedly quick on its feet.

Schwarzenegger, 75, discussed the new addition to his family for the first time ever during a sit-down with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson for The Issue Is.

The Austria native said the piglet is getting along well with his other pets: A donkey, a miniature horse, and a dog.

This isn't the first time the Terminator actor has had a pet pig.

When asked a question about his Batman & Robin (1997) co-star George Clooney while promoting his movie Sabotage, he revealed how Clooney, 61, also had a pet pig back in 2014 named Max.

"I always liked that he was into pigs; he has this little pig that he takes everywhere," Schwarzenegger said, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

"So I bought a pig right after that," the actor admitted. "Only thing is, I must've bought the wrong one because, in no time, it was 300 pounds and I could barely lift the son of a gun."