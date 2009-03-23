Meet Abigail Breslin's New Puppy Ellie!

Oscar-nominated actress Abigail Breslin has finally received the puppy she has wanted since she was 10-years-old. The 12-year-old star adopted an Australian shepherd mix named Ellie from a shelter in the Atlanta-area, where she was filming a movie, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The pup was an early birthday gift for the star who turns 13 on April 14.

Breslin’s adoption story began when she was on the set of her latest film Zombieland, along with actors Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, at a vacant supermarket in Powder Springs, Ga., the newspaper said. Near the star’s trailers a local veterinarian had placed four puppies in a pen, all rescued, sick and in need of loving homes. Breslin spotted the puppies and fell in love with Ellie, a tan and white puppy with black spots and blue eyes.

That’s when the clever girl posed this deal to her father Michael: “I told him, ‘Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please. If you let me have her I won’t ask for anything else for my birthday, or my next birthday, or the next,’” she told the newspaper.

It worked! On March 14 the actress and her brother, actor Spencer, 16, and their mom adopted the 12-week-old pup, who has fully recovered from her illness, from Southern Hope’s Roswell shelter. That day, as she prepared to bring the pup home she said to Ellie: “You’re the best birthday gift ever.”