Maureen McCormick's Weight-Loss Buddy: Her Dog!

The former Brady Bunch star – and her dog – are embarking on a fitness plan together

Back in 2007, former Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick was a svelte 118 pounds, following killer workouts on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club. Now the 5’3” star has packed on 43 lbs., rarely works out and indulges in treats – and so does her golden retriever Violet.

For McCormick, it’s milkshakes, and for Violet, it’s Greenies from Trader Joe’s. “She loves her treats like her mom!” says McCormick, who now weighs 161 lbs. and talks about her weight struggle in the new issue of PEOPLE.

McCormick, 52, is nostalgic for her fitter days, when she and Violet, 9, were active – she hopes to relive those days soon. “I loved running with her because she wouldn’t stop,” she says. “I’d like to get back to that point with her. It would be a dream come true.”

The actress, who swims with the 80-pound dog at her L.A. condo, realizes that it’s time to change. “I have to start over” with a healthy eating plan, she says. Perhaps, in true Brady Bunch fashion, the blondes will motivate each other!

The new issue of PEOPLE is on stands now.