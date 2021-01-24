Meet Alfred! Matthew Perry Introduces His Adorable New Puppy: 'Who's Cuter?'

Matthew Perry's new dog even has his own Instagram account

Matthew Perry has welcomed an adorable new puppy into his life!

On Saturday, the 51-year-old actor introduced his fans to his new pet, a doodle mix named Alfred, sharing a photo of himself holding the cute canine.

"This is me and @alfreddoodleperry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that," the Friends star captioned the post.

Alfred also has his own Instagram account, which has racked up over 68,000 followers as of Sunday morning. The most recent post, shared on Saturday, features Alfred curled up in bed beside Perry, who is attentively reading a script on his phone.

"I'm not very helpful while my dad learns his lines," reads the post's playful caption.

The addition of Perry's new furry friend comes two months after the actor revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, whom he began dating in 2018.

"I decided to get engaged," he told PEOPLE in November. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

In December, Perry shared a series of Instagram photographs of Hurwitz, 29, who works as a literary manager, for the first time. In the snaps, Hurwitz held up her long, dark hair with both hands as she sported her fiancé's Friends-inspired shirt from Perry's limited-edition merchandise line. The shirt, featuring a spin on Perry's character Chandler Bing's famous catchphrase read: "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?"

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned the shot.

In a recent interview on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Kudrow, 57, said the reunion is scheduled to shoot in "early spring."

"It's not a reboot," she said. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped."