Winter Weather Is Here, Which Means It's Time to Get Matching Turtleneck Sweaters with Your Dog

Nothing says "I love you!" like matching outfits

By Kelli Bender
November 11, 2019 03:59 PM
It doesn’t get much cozier than this.

As you hunker down for hibernation and prepare to brave chilly winter weather, it’s important your dog is cozy too.

Missguided has been made it easier than ever to keep your canine toasty and fashionable at the same time.

The retailer recently introduced two adorable turtleneck sweaters for dogs, one in white and the other in camel, and both of the sweaters happen to have a human-sized twin from Missguided.

Now, you and your pup can match while you tackle your Hallmark holiday movie marathon, build snowmen and do any other winter activity together.

The dog turtlenecks both cost $20.00 each, and are available in sizes S-L. The sweaters for dog owners cost $42.00 each and are also available in several sizes.

As the world of matching dog and pet parent merchandise continues to evolve, we become ever closer to never clashing with our canine’s wardrobe again.

