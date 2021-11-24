'Twas the Season for Twinning: 10 Matching Holiday Sweaters for You and Your Pet

Bring some holiday cheer to your wardrobe and your pet's with these festive matching sweaters

By Kelli Bender November 24, 2021 05:18 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 10

Ski Chic

Credit: Dog Threads

Celebrate the deep bond you share with your pet by donning matching outfits this holiday season. Read on for ten options for pet owners looking to get festive with their furry friends. 

Buy it! Aspen Ski Sweater Set, Starts at $42.00 for Pets and $78.00 for Humans; ShopDogThreads.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

More Menorahs!

Credit: Hanna Andersson

Keep you and your pet cozy — and on theme — while lighting candles with these tops. 

Buy it! Hanukkah Johns, Starts at $23.80 for Pets and $28.80 for Humans; HannaAndersson.com

3 of 10

Sweet Treat

Credit: Courtesy PetSmart

Now, you and your pet can dress like you are going to spend the holidays in a gingerbread house. 

Buy it! Tipsy Elves Holiday Gingerbread Sweaters, $24.99 for Pets and $59.99 for Humans; PetSmart.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Winter Wonderland

Credit: Hanna Andersson

Snow may be cold, but these sweaters will keep you and your pet warm all winter. 

Buy it! Let it Snow Johns, Starts at $23.80 for Pets and $28.80 for Humans; HannaAndersson.com

Advertisement

5 of 10

Take it Slow

Credit: FitFrenchie/Etsy

Deck your wardrobes with these Santa sloth sweaters to remind you and your furry friend to stay relaxed this holiday season. 

Buy it! Matching Holiday Greeting Sloths Sweaters, Starts at $31.49; Etsy.com

6 of 10

Red, White and Cute All Over

Credit: Doggieo/Etsy

All pets and owners are bound to look adorable in this classic Christmas print. 

Buy it! Matching Dog and Owner Christmas Sweater, $36.93 for Pets and $67.08 for Humans; Etsy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Love You a Latke

Credit: Courtesy PetSmart

This matching sweater set is fashionable for all eight days of Hanukkah. 

Buy it! Tipsy Elves Hanukkah "I Love My Doggy/Human A Latke" Sweater, $24.99 for Pets and $59.99 for Humans; PetSmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Ugly Sweater All-Stars

Credit: Doggieo /Etsy

Prepare to win every ugly sweater contest when you and your pet put on these over-the-top matching Santa sweaters. 

Buy it! Matching Dog and Owner Ugly Christmas Sweaters, $36.93 for Pets and $67.08 for Humans; Etsy.com

Advertisement

9 of 10

I Love You the Moose

Credit: Dog Threads

You don't have to stop wearing this sweater set after the holidays; you and your furry friends can rock it all winter long. 

Buy it! The Great Yukon Sweater Set, Starts at $42.00 for Pets and $78.00 for Humans; ShopDogThreads.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Minimal Matching

Credit: PAWSAREWONDERFUL /Etsy

Consider this sensible headband option for pet owners who already have too many holiday sweaters. 

Buy it! Snowflake Pattern Matching Sweater and Headband, Starts at $56.90; Etsy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kelli Bender