'Twas the Season for Twinning: 10 Matching Holiday Sweaters for You and Your Pet
Bring some holiday cheer to your wardrobe and your pet's with these festive matching sweaters
Ski Chic
Celebrate the deep bond you share with your pet by donning matching outfits this holiday season. Read on for ten options for pet owners looking to get festive with their furry friends.
Buy it! Aspen Ski Sweater Set, Starts at $42.00 for Pets and $78.00 for Humans; ShopDogThreads.com
More Menorahs!
Keep you and your pet cozy — and on theme — while lighting candles with these tops.
Buy it! Hanukkah Johns, Starts at $23.80 for Pets and $28.80 for Humans; HannaAndersson.com
Sweet Treat
Now, you and your pet can dress like you are going to spend the holidays in a gingerbread house.
Buy it! Tipsy Elves Holiday Gingerbread Sweaters, $24.99 for Pets and $59.99 for Humans; PetSmart.com
Winter Wonderland
Snow may be cold, but these sweaters will keep you and your pet warm all winter.
Buy it! Let it Snow Johns, Starts at $23.80 for Pets and $28.80 for Humans; HannaAndersson.com
Take it Slow
Deck your wardrobes with these Santa sloth sweaters to remind you and your furry friend to stay relaxed this holiday season.
Buy it! Matching Holiday Greeting Sloths Sweaters, Starts at $31.49; Etsy.com
Red, White and Cute All Over
All pets and owners are bound to look adorable in this classic Christmas print.
Buy it! Matching Dog and Owner Christmas Sweater, $36.93 for Pets and $67.08 for Humans; Etsy.com
Love You a Latke
This matching sweater set is fashionable for all eight days of Hanukkah.
Buy it! Tipsy Elves Hanukkah "I Love My Doggy/Human A Latke" Sweater, $24.99 for Pets and $59.99 for Humans; PetSmart.com
Ugly Sweater All-Stars
Prepare to win every ugly sweater contest when you and your pet put on these over-the-top matching Santa sweaters.
Buy it! Matching Dog and Owner Ugly Christmas Sweaters, $36.93 for Pets and $67.08 for Humans; Etsy.com
I Love You the Moose
You don't have to stop wearing this sweater set after the holidays; you and your furry friends can rock it all winter long.
Buy it! The Great Yukon Sweater Set, Starts at $42.00 for Pets and $78.00 for Humans; ShopDogThreads.com
Minimal Matching
Consider this sensible headband option for pet owners who already have too many holiday sweaters.
Buy it! Snowflake Pattern Matching Sweater and Headband, Starts at $56.90; Etsy.com