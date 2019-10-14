Matching Holiday Pajamas for You and Your Pet Have Arrived! Here's Where to Find Them

Image zoom The Children's Place

Halloween is near, which means companies have been prepping for the winter holidays for weeks already, stocking their shelves with the decorations and traditions fit for the month of December.

Among the goodies that you can purchase right now for the upcoming holiday season are matching pajama sets for the entire family, including your pets.

That’s right, it seems including pets in the festive tradition of dressing in the same comfy clothes as your family is becoming a tradition in itself. Numerous retailers have already stocked adorable matching PJ collections complete with tiny ensembles tailored for pet dogs, or patients cats.

To ensure everyone in your family is pajama coordinated come the holidays, you can pick you outfits out now below. Make sure you get your pet’s input before buying.

Here are six retailers that already have matching holiday pajama sets for sale.

Etsy

Image zoom WoofOutWest/Etsy

The crafty folks of the Internet have come up with plenty of cute, coordinated looks that will fit your family and pooch perfectly.

Pajamas Shown: Nordic Reindeer – Matching Holiday Dog and Family PJ Set, $18.00 – $28.00 per piece; Etsy.com

Amazon

Image zoom

The online retailer has heaps of matching pajama options from a variety of suppliers, so you’re bound to find a set that is ideal for your family’s style.

Pajamas Shown: PajamaGram Holiday Family Fleece Minion Pajamas, $19.99 – $59.99 per piece; Amazon.com

JCPenney

Image zoom JCPenney

JCPenney also has plenty of styles, including these reindeer pajamas that could double as Halloween costumes.

Pajamas Shown: North Pole Trading Co. Reindeer Family Pajamas, $12.00 – $30,00 per piece; JCPenney.com

The Children’s Place

Image zoom The Children's Place

The Children’s Place has holiday pajamas for the child at heart too.

Pajamas Shown: Matching Family Pajamas – 8 Crazy Nights Collection $11.21 – $29.96 per piece, Childrensplace.com

Target

Image zoom Target

Target doesn’t just have matching holiday pajamas, they have matching Halloween pajamas as well.

Pajamas Shown: Holiday Llama Family Pajamas Collection, $10.00 – $24.99 per piece; Target.com

Hanna Andersson

Image zoom Hanna Andersson

Families are bound to find a PJ set that make everyone happy our of Hanna Andersson’s assortment.

Pajamas Shown: Star Wars Holiday Pajamas, $42.00 – $84.00 per piece; HannaAndersson.com