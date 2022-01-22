PSA: Target Has Matching Cozy Fleece Jackets for You and Your Dog Starting at $15
You're probably no stranger to the concept of matching your pet in holiday-themed sweaters, but what about for everyday wear? Instead of only being able to match your pet only around the holidays in extravagant outfits, you can match them practically all the time thanks to Target's adorable fleece jackets. Not only will you be ready for an insta-worthy photo op, but you'll also be a stylish pair walking down the street and playing at the dog park. Lots of dog owners are already showing off their matching jackets on Instagram and they're almost too cute to handle. The best part is prices start at just $15.
Both jackets are made with incredibly soft fleece material that'll keep you and your pup warm during winter and chilly days. (Depending on your dog's coat, be sure to only use it when it's cold outside to avoid the risk of overheating them.) They're both available sizes XS–2XL and can be ordered in a variety of matching colors. One five-star reviewer said these matching tops not only fit perfectly, but really make them and their dog look like "two peas in a pod."
The women's jacket features three functional pockets that are ideal for holding small essentials like a phone, wallet, and keys. The dog and cat jacket has one back pocket that's the perfect place to store poop bags or treats. The slit on the back is used to attach a leash to a harness or collar without having to go underneath the jacket and cause discomfort.
"[The jacket is] so soft, stretchy, easy to get on and off, and cute," wrote one Target shopper. "The zippered hole for [a] harness ring is very convenient, and the pocket is adorable. My puppy loves her fleece, and I love matching her in the super comfy women's version!"
One color is already sold out, so don't hesitate to add your favorite shade to your cart ASAP. After all, both jackets combined only cost $55, which is nearly half the price of a single fleece jacket compared to other retailers.
Buy It! Boots and Barkley Fleece Dog and Cat Vest, $15; target.com
Buy It! Universal Thread Women's Fleece Jacket, $40; target.com
