You Can Get Matching Loungewear with Your Dog Just in Time for National Love Your Pet Day

Image zoom

Happy Love Your Pet Day!

What better way to celebrate the Feb. 20 holiday, than dressing like your dog for the rest of the year?

Several companies already offer matching dog and owner outfits — Hawaiian shirts and holiday sweaters included — and now, Missguided is offering pets and their owners matching loungewear.

The online retailer has gray hoodies for both humans and canines that have the word “Missguided” written across the back.

The matching looks are perfect for nights you truly want to just Netflix and chill with someone who loves you. The dog hoodie retails for $17 and comes in a variety of sizes, same with the adult human hoodie, which is priced at $37.

RELATED: Chris Evans Gets His Beloved Dog a Matching Knives Out Cable-Knit Sweater

Image zoom

This new dog look from Missguided is just one of several canine styles the company has added to its website. Missguided also offers numerous sweaters that are just for dogs that feature phrases like, “Branch Manager,” “Are You Obsessed with Me?” and “I’m Normally Naked.”

The company also started offering matching turtlenecks for humans and their fashionable Fidos last year.