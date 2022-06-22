Massive Stingray Caught in Cambodia Becomes the World's Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Recorded

This handout photo taken on June 14, 2022 and released on June 20 by the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project shows a 661 pound (300kg) giant freshwater stingray that was caught and released in the Mekong river in Cambodia's Stung Treng province. - A fisherman on the Mekong river in Cambodia has hooked the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, scientists said June 20 -- a 300-kilogram stingray.

Credit: Wonders of the Mekong/AFP via Getty Images