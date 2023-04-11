Massive Alligator Surprises Texas Beachgoers by Leaving Fresh Water to Sunbathe Oceanside

Scientists in Texas have reported a rare gator sighting near Galveston Island.

On Tuesday morning, sea turtle patrollers on the Bolivar Peninsula discovered an alligator on the shores of the Gulf Coast, according to the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research.

"While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds," the research center posted.

In a series of photos, the massive gator lazes by the shore, just a ferry ride away from nearby Galveston's sandy beaches.

It is unclear how the gator ended up at the spot or if it was male or female, but the research center pointed out that March through May is "the alligator's peak time for breeding and nesting."

Alligators are considered protected game animals in Texas, and special permits are required to hunt, raise or possess alligators, the agency said.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, the American alligator is the only crocodilian species native to Texas and is most typically found in Gulf Coast counties.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research cautioned against interacting with any alligators. It said those who come across the animal should call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 281-842-8100.

In September, police officers in Katy — about 80 miles northwest in Texas — relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers.

Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

Residents spotted the animal near the neighborhood's homes around 7:40 a.m., Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell told the Houston Chronicle.

The alligator was trapped four hours later with assistance from licensed trappers with Texas Parks and Wildlife, who relocated the reptile to a sanctuary in El Campo.