Massachusetts Zoo Celebrates Its First Baby Sloth Birth

Buttonwood Park Zoo (BPZOO) waited 127 years for this moment.

According to a release from the Massachusetts zoo, on June 22, Sandy the Hoffman's two-toed sloth gave birth to a healthy baby — the first baby sloth born at the zoo in its 127-year history.

Sandy, 12, carried her newborn for over 11 months before giving birth. She shares the special arrival with Bernardo, a 20-year-old male Hoffman's two-toed sloth. BPZOO is understandably excited about getting to know their new resident but is giving the sloth family time to form a strong relationship.

"Since this is Sandy's first birth, we wanted to give her plenty of space to bond with baby before we performed an examination. We were able to quickly examine the baby at six days old, where it weighed in at 348 grams (roughly 0.76 pounds) — both baby and mom are doing exceptionally well," BPZOO's veterinarian, Dr. Erica Lipanovich, said in a statement.

baby sloth Credit: Buttonwood Park Zoo

baby sloth Credit: Buttonwood Park Zoo

The zoo is currently conducting weekly check-ups on the baby sloth to ensure the adorable animal is growing at a healthy rate. According to the zoo, once the newborn is a bit older, the zoo will determine the sex of the baby, which can be a "tricky" process.

baby sloth Credit: Buttonwood Park Zoo

"Sandy is doing a great job," Jessica Martinho, a BSZOO keeper who cares for the sloths, said. "She is sleeping and eating; the baby is nursing — both are doing exactly what they should be doing."