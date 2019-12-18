Massachusetts Police Officer Rescues Dog That Fell Through Thin Ice into Frozen Lake

Image zoom Officer Brian Casey with Tuukka the dog Littleton Police

A Massachusetts police officer is being celebrated for heroically rescuing a dog from a frozen lake.

At around 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, Littleton Police and Fire were called to Long Lake Beach regarding a dog, who had fallen into the icy body of water just off the dock, Littleton Police revealed in a statement.

That’s when Officer Brian Casey sprang into action. Within two minutes of the call, Casey arrived on the scene and located Tuukka, the Australian shepherd.

Thinking fast, Casey used equipment he found nearby and created an old fashioned lasso and was able to retrieve Tuukka and bring him to safety, according to police.

Casey’s colleagues have since commended his actions.

“It was extremely fortunate that Officer Casey was able to get to the scene as quickly as he did and help Tuukka to safety,” Chief Matthew Pinard said. “This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that’s it’s still too early in the season to be going out on the ice.”

As for why Casey felt so compelled to save the pooch, he told the Boston Herald “I’m a dog guy.”

Casey even shared that if the make-shift lasso didn’t work he wouldn’t have jumped into the frozen lake.

“It took me a couple tries, but I was able to get him,” Casey told the Boston Herald, adding that a plethora of bystanders gathered at the scene with blankets for Tuukka.

“I’ve been here over 10 years now, and the community is just amazing,” Casey told the outlet.

Tuukka was being walked by a teenager when they approached what looked like a snow-covered grassy area, Pinard further explained to the Boston Herald.

“The ice isn’t safe underneath the snow, and the dog got in trouble,” Pinard told the outlet.

Luckily, the pooch wasn’t in the icy water for long when Casey came to his rescue.

“An outstanding performance by him today,” Pinard told the Boston Herald.