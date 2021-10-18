Massachusetts Firefighters Rescue Calf from Deep Well, Save Baby Animal from Drowning

The Medway Fire Department removed the calf from a 20-foot well and helped the animal rejoin its herd

Lassie wasn't there to help a calf out of a Medway, Massachusetts well, but luckily a local fire department answered the call.

"There is no such thing as a typical day in the fire service. Today, members of Medway Fire Department Group 3 executed a technical animal rescue at a local farm after a calf fell into a 20 foot deep well," the Medway Fire Department wrote on Facebook Sunday.

In their post covering the rescue, the fire department shared two photos, including one of the firefighters moving the baby cow out of the well, where the animal "was in serious danger of drowning" if help didn't step in.

The other shot shows the calf safely back on the farm, reunited with their other cattle friends.

"Medway Fire is happy to report the calf was successfully removed from the well and rejoined the herd," the fire department added in their Facebook post about the rescue.

cow rescued from well Credit: Medway Fire Department

Medway Fire didn't complete this dramatic mission alone. The fire department thanked the Medway Police Department for assisting in the farm animal rescue.

Followers of the Medway Fire Department on Facebook were quick to thank the firefighters for saving the trapped animal.