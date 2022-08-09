Massachusetts Pomeranian Abandoned in Crate on Hot Day Is Rescued and Readied for Adoption

A Pomeranian left on the side of a road in a crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on July 23 is preparing for his adoption after no one claimed the dog.

On Monday, the Dedham Police Department shared a statement on Facebook that said the department had "exhausted all leads" in its investigation into who left the dog on the side of the road.

"Unfortunately none of [our leads] have led us to whom may have left the dog outside in the heat, in a crate, on the side of the road — nor any circumstances surrounding why the dog was abandoned there," the department wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that the local media assisted in the investigation by sharing the dog's story.

On July 25, the Dedham Police Department posted on Facebook that the authorities found the dog locked inside a crate along with a blanket and sweater, while temperatures rose toward 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The department noted that the Pomeranian had no identification, and nobody called the police to report a missing animal.

"The dog, being called 'Buzz' (since he was found off Bussey Street) is now under the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he is receiving a comprehensive veterinary exam, vaccines and preventives," the department wrote Monday, adding that Buzz will be available for adoption once those exams are complete.

On Monday, the Dedham Police Department stressed that it will "always exercise whatever investigative means are necessary to bring justice for animals that have been abused, neglected, or abandoned." The department also stated that every community in Massachusetts has resources to support anyone who decides they can no longer care for a pet.

The Dedham Police Department estimates that the Pomeranian is between 3 and 5 years old, according to WCVB.

"What makes it even worse are the circumstances surrounding his abandonment," Dedham Animal Control Officer Deni Goldman told WCVB about Buzz. "He was left in a black crate on the side of the road with a blanket and a sweater next to him, no water, in the blazing hot sun in the middle of the heatwave."

The Dedham Police Department and the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham chapter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.