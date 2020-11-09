Amazing Maisie! Maryland Zoo Says It's 'So Happy' to Officially Name 2-Month-Old Chimpanzee

"The chimpanzees all recognize their own names as well as each other’s," said the zoo

This baby chimp now has a moniker!

After asking fans online to help pick a name for the adopted chimpanzee, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced that by the time voting ended Thursday at midnight, the name Maisie edged out the competition. More than 9,500 votes were cast, the zoo added.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re so happy she officially has a name," Pam Carter, chimpanzee forest area manager at the zoo, said in a press release. "Animal care staff use individual names, especially during training sessions. The chimpanzees all recognize their own names as well as each other’s, and being able to call her Maisie will help us make the important introductions to the troop when she is ready."

The animal arrived at the zoo in late September and is being cared for around the clock by the Chimp Forest Animal Care team. According to the zoo, Maisie can roll over now, as well as pull herself up into a seated position.

"Maisie drinks baby formula every three hours, sleeps, and has some playtime every day to help strengthen her muscles," Carter said. "We also wear a shirt and blanket that have fringe material sewn on that helps her learn to grip."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Another reason we give recognizable names to animals in our care is that it helps create a unique bond between the animal and our visitors," said Margaret Rose-Innes, assistant general curator at the zoo.

"We hope that if they learn to care for the individual, they will also care about what we are doing to save that species, which is so important not just for our future generations, but also for the future of Maisie’s wild cousins," Rose-Innes adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Gorilla Born Via C-Section at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston: 'This Was Truly a Team Effort'

The zoo helped announce the baby animal's new name on Instagram by including it as a "surprise" in an Instagram video update about her. On Friday, the zoo posted a brief clip weighing the chimp and showing off the fringed shirt the caregivers wear to teach her to cling.

At the end of the video, as Maisie is sitting in a crate playing with a stuffed monkey toy the same size as her — part of her "morning routine" — the animal care team puts the camera on the scale to show a paper with the name.