Maryland Zoo Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Giraffe Who 'Inspired Joy and Compassion'

The reticulated giraffe's death comes just over two years after an 8-year-old giraffe died at the Baltimore facility

By
Published on March 29, 2023 01:22 PM
MARYLAND ZOO MOURNS WILLOW THE RETICULATED GIRAFFE
Photo: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore/facebook

The Maryland Zoo is mourning the loss of Willow, its six-year-old reticulated giraffe.

The Baltimore zoo confirmed on Tuesday that the animal unexpectedly died on Monday night, following several days of exhibiting a decreased appetite.

"Several days ago, Willow's care team noticed something was off when she didn't eat her typical meals and showed other signs of illness," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Caretakers at the facility made the difficult decision to euthanize the animal after her gastrointestinal condition worsened. Staffers made every effort to save her, the zoo said.

The zoo is conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Willow's death, according to the zoo's website.

Willow was born in 2017 to Juma and Caesar, who still reside in the Giraffe House at the zoo. According to the Maryland Zoo, Willow's name was decided through a contest that drew more than 26,000 responses.

"Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people," the Maryland Zoo wrote, adding that the animal successfully transitioned from an awkward calf to a zoo icon.

The zoo continued, "Her presence at the Giraffe Feeding Station, in particular, is something everyone will miss. We could go on about Willow's goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes. Thank you in advance for joining us in mourning."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Willow is not the first giraffe to die at the Maryland Zoo. Just over two years ago, eight-year-old Anuli, another reticulated giraffe, unexpectedly died.

Anuli had been undergoing treatment for about six months for episodes of abdominal distention in her rumen, the first compartment in her stomach, according to the zoo.

Related Articles
dolphins
33 Swimmers Referred to U.S. Law Enforcement for 'Actively Pursuing' Pod of Dolphins in Hawaii
stolen bengal tiger in mexico
Mexico Police Searching for Full-Grown Bengal Tiger Stolen From Home
Boy Donates Tonsils to Dog Program
Kansas Boy Donates Tonsils to Help Train Cadaver Dogs, Raising Awareness About Donation Needs
dog and goat best friends at shelter. https://www.facebook.com/wakegov/posts/pfbid0mhfS8r2aFWHBXcMyUzUPmmLbcEUAshJKPqHDgocJyB783dmF6yJQbR6yAbNbgv8Ll. https://www.wake.gov/news/wake-county-animal-center-help-goat-and-dog-duo-find-forever-home?fbclid=IwAR2-wECwO0eEpL0h6Rwb-2JUqohD_vlgAyAJiJZl0qXEqOKsFwkzoiZ97d8. Wake County Government
N.C. Shelter Searching for Rescue Home for Goat and Dog Best Friends Who Need to Stay Together
Escaped bird found on porch
Missing California Zoo Bird That Escaped During Severe Storm Turns Up on Oakland Resident's Porch
dog looking for home after 600 days in shelter
Dog 'Full of Love' Is Still Searching for a Home After 660 Days in a South Carolina Shelter
Morfydd Clark as “Galadriel”; Lloyd Owen as “Elendil” in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
'Production Horse' Working with 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Dies on Set
best dog subscription boxes
14 Dog Subscription Boxes to Pamper Your Pup on the Regular
christina and josh's chicken "bennifer" eaten by a 'predator': 'one special chicken
Christina and Josh Hall's Chicken 'Bennifer' Was Eaten by a 'Predator': 'One Special Chicken'
https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/641eba6c-5ea6-44c1-b602-6a7b9de356b0/00e62cb0-d5ed-47d1-b187-5b9dbab513a9/main.mp4
Newly Adopted Dog Holds Owner's Hand 'the Whole Way Home' from the Shelter — Watch!
wolverine
First Wolverine Spotted Outside Its Oregon Habitat in More Than 30 Years: 'Very Surprised'
escaped cow
Escaped Slaughterhouse Cow That Roamed Streets of Brooklyn Gets Second Chance at Animal Sanctuary
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Finds 'Perfect Adopter' and Is a 'Reformed Terror' After Training
Rare giant spider found in Australia
'Big, Beautiful Species' of Giant Trapdoor Spider Discovered
Ruby the dog
Shelter Dog Rescues Elderly Owner Shortly After Getting Adopted: 'She Really Is Our Hero'
Pedro Pspspscal the cat, Pedro Pascal the human
Rescue Cat Named After Pedro Pascal Gets Adopted One Day After Going Viral