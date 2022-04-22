Maryland Becomes Second State to Ban Declawing Cats

Maryland veterinarians who perform cat declawing procedures after the ban goes into effect in October can face fines and discipline from the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners

Maryland has become the second U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats unless it is medically necessary, following the lead of New York, which passed similar legislation in 2019.

Bill HB0022 was signed into law Thursday by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. The law prohibits veterinarians from "performing certain declawing procedures on a cat unless the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Veterinarians will be fined up to $1,000 if they violate the act and face discipline from the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. The law takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing "involves the amputation of the last bone of each toe," comparing the procedure to "cutting off each finger at the last knuckle" on a human.

RELATED VIDEO: Cat Siblings Sleep Together While Holding Each Other's Paws

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Declawed cats are more likely to show increased aggression and biting to compensate for losing their protective claws. Declawing can lead to chronic pain, arthritis, balance issues, and back problems.

Becky Robinson, the president and founder of Alley Cat Allies in Bethesda, Maryland, praised the milestone.

"Delegates and senators heard from the people of Maryland and made a powerful decision that we will no longer allow cats in our state to endure this cruel, crippling procedure," she said in a press release from her animal welfare organization.

"Declawing can lead directly to cats being relinquished to shelters, since it causes disruptive behaviors in cats who lose this important part of their anatomy," Robinson added. "Fewer cats being relinquished to shelters is good news for all of Maryland."

PETA and the American Veterinary Medical Association both support moving away from the practice of declawing cats.

"Declawing is a violent, invasive, painful, and unnecessary mutilation that involves 10 separate amputations — not just of cats' nails but of their joints as well," PETA writes on its website. "Declawing is both painful and traumatic, and it was been outlawed in Germany and other parts of Europe as a form of cruelty."