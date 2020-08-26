Maryland Firefighters Give Oxygen to Family Cat and Guinea Pig Following Apartment Fire

Firefighters in Howard County, Maryland saved several family pets following a house fire Tuesday, administering oxygen to both a cat and a guinea pig.

The first responders were called to an apartment building in Elkridge around 4:30 following the report of a balcony fire. They found the 3-story building engulfed with heavy smoke and flames showing from the back of the structure, but all residents had been safely evacuated, according to a release shared to Facebook.

"Immediately, [Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services] began to get the fire under control but the fire quickly reached the roof and all personnel evacuated the structure and pivoted to a defensive strategy putting water on the fire from the outside," the release said, noting that it took about 2 hours to fully put out the fire.

Image zoom Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services/ Facebook

While still fighting the fire, the responders rescued a cat and a guinea pig and "supported their breathing" with Pet Oxygen Masks. They are now "both in good health," the fire department said.

One resident of the building was evaluated for smoke inhalation, and approximately 15 residents were displaced from their homes because of the fire. In photos of the scene, the firefighters can be seen carrying the two pets out of the burning building, as well as administering oxygen to them.

Image zoom Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services/ Facebook

"Thank you for your dedication in the face of this challenge," one user commented on the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Facebook post. "You are appreciated more than you know. And yay for the Pet Oxygen masks!"