Mary-Kate Olsen Finishes in Second and Third Place During Events at the Longines Equestrian Tour

Mary-Kate Olsen finished in third place at the Longines Equestrian Tour in Rome. 18 Sep 2021 Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen.

Mary-Kate Olsen is adding competitive showjumper to her already impressive résumé.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old star showed off her horse riding skills as she scored a third-place win at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome while riding with a horse named Dunotaire V.

Dressed in a white equestrian ensemble topped with a black sweater, Olsen accessorized her look for the day with a pair of black riding boots.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Michelle Tanner on the popular 1990s sitcom Full House alongside twin sister Ashley Olsen, also sported a matching black helmet atop her head during the event.

Olsen previously competed in a different event earlier in the week on Thursday, where she placed second alongside the horse Iowa Van Het Polderhof.

Years ago, Olsen opened up about her love for horses and riding in a profile for HITS. There, the Elizabeth & James designer explained, "I was six when I first fell in love and it was with a pony named 4x4."

While living in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Olsen competed on the equestrian team in school. "Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school," she told the publication. "I continued to ride through high school and stopped when I moved to New York."

Despite putting the activity behind her for some time, Olsen later resumed riding. "I came back to the sport because I missed it every day that I wasn't riding," she noted. "It was the hardest thing to leave and the hardest thing to come back to."