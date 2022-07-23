Martha Stewart Mourns Death of 6 Pet Peacocks After Coyote Attack: 'RIP Beautiful BlueBoy'

The Martha Stewart Living mogul announced Saturday that six of her peacocks died after coyotes attacked them "in broad daylight"

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of some of her glorious feathered friends.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, announced the death of six of her pet peacocks Saturday after coyotes attacked them "in broad daylight." She posted a throwback video to Instagram of one of the birds train rattling his feathers, set to "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.

"RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy," Stewart wrote in the caption. "Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

She added that she's no longer letting the other peacocks out of their yard, and she's building a wire fencing enclosure for them.

Stewart previously revealed that she had "21 of these glorious birds" on Twitter last May, after The New York Post reported on "fake news" that she only had 16.

The Martha Knows Best star added that their "house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly."

She also wrote about her peafowl on The Martha Stewart Blog in July 2020: "I visit these beautiful birds every day. I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses. My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal."

Stewart suffered another loss in April when her cat Princess Peony was killed by four of her dogs.