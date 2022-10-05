Martha Stewart Makes Her Own 'Healthy' Dog Food at Home Which Her Pampered Pooches 'Adore'

The DIY icon unveiled the ingredients of her “delicious homemade dog food” to fans on Tuesday

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 5, 2022 04:53 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Martha Stewart attends Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Martha Stewart. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Martha Stewart takes feeding her dogs very seriously.

On Tuesday, the 81-year-old television personality shared a photo on Instagram of multiple containers of homemade dog food she had made for her pack.

"40!quarts of delicious homemade dog food for my lovelies!" Stewart captioned the photo.

The Martha Stewart Living founder also revealed her recipe for homemade dog food alongside photos of the final product and behind-the-scenes photos of the recipe in progress.

"ingredients cooked separately then coarsely chopped in the food processor," Stewart shared. "quinoa, broccoli, peas, carrots, sweet potato, butternut squash, cabbage, turnips, celeriac, beef, fish, chicken, duck. all nests and fish cooked with bones. all broth mixed with solids. no salt!!"

The entrepreneur also shared that her dogs love the food she makes and that it's very healthy for them.

martha stewart
Martha Stewart homemade dog food. martha stewart/instagram

A self-proclaimed animal lover, Stewart once revealed she owned "at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, scores of canaries and parakeets, two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons."

Earlier this year, Stewart lost one of her cats in an unfortunate incident involving her dogs.

In an Instagram post featuring men digging a hole in the ground to prepare for her cat's grave, Stewart, 80, wrote in the caption, "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony."

"The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self," she explained. "I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty."

Stewart also posted a sweet picture of her cat to remember her furry friend, telling her followers, "This was the Princess Peony."

Last year, during an interview with the TODAY show, she shared that she turned to her animals for comfort.

"There are waiting lists for pets because people really did figure out that house pets are a great comfort, a great addition to the household," Stewart said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They are wonderful for your children to have a responsibility of taking some taking care of something else. All of that is, to me, just endemic in this pandemic. It's a wonderful thing that pets have become more beloved."

Related Articles
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's Cat Princess Peony Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs: 'I Will Miss Her Very Badly'
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
Kevin Bacon with goats
Celebrities Who Keep Farm Animals
GMS Facility dog Meg
Ohio Middle School Facility Dog Gets Her Own Adorable Yearbook Photo: 'She Brings Happiness'
Sonic fried cookie dough
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
martha-stewart2
Martha Stewart Calls Out 'Fake News' About How Many 'Glorious' Peacocks She Has on Her Farm
CHEF'S SPECIAL - Chili peppers / Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
Sandy the senior shelter dog
Illinois Rescue Searching for a Home for 'Sweet' Senior Rescue Dog Who Adores Getting Tucked in
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island
'FBOY Island' Season 2: Meet the New Cast of HBO Max's Saucy Reality Dating Show -- Now with 6 Bonus Men!
Billie Eilish Carpool Karaoke
Spiders! Lemurs! Kinkajous! Meet the Celebrities with Unconventional Pets
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Drew Barrymore
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Cooking at Home While Social Distancing
Katherine Heigl Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl Launches a Dog Food Line: 'As Much Healthy Healing Nutrition as Possible'
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes