Martha Stewart Makes Her Own 'Healthy' Dog Food at Home Which Her Pampered Pooches 'Adore'

Martha Stewart takes feeding her dogs very seriously.

On Tuesday, the 81-year-old television personality shared a photo on Instagram of multiple containers of homemade dog food she had made for her pack.

"40!quarts of delicious homemade dog food for my lovelies!" Stewart captioned the photo.

The Martha Stewart Living founder also revealed her recipe for homemade dog food alongside photos of the final product and behind-the-scenes photos of the recipe in progress.

"ingredients cooked separately then coarsely chopped in the food processor," Stewart shared. "quinoa, broccoli, peas, carrots, sweet potato, butternut squash, cabbage, turnips, celeriac, beef, fish, chicken, duck. all nests and fish cooked with bones. all broth mixed with solids. no salt!!"

The entrepreneur also shared that her dogs love the food she makes and that it's very healthy for them.

Martha Stewart homemade dog food. martha stewart/instagram

A self-proclaimed animal lover, Stewart once revealed she owned "at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, scores of canaries and parakeets, two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons."

Earlier this year, Stewart lost one of her cats in an unfortunate incident involving her dogs.

In an Instagram post featuring men digging a hole in the ground to prepare for her cat's grave, Stewart, 80, wrote in the caption, "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony."

"The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self," she explained. "I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty."

Stewart also posted a sweet picture of her cat to remember her furry friend, telling her followers, "This was the Princess Peony."

Last year, during an interview with the TODAY show, she shared that she turned to her animals for comfort.

"There are waiting lists for pets because people really did figure out that house pets are a great comfort, a great addition to the household," Stewart said.

"They are wonderful for your children to have a responsibility of taking some taking care of something else. All of that is, to me, just endemic in this pandemic. It's a wonderful thing that pets have become more beloved."