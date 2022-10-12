Martha Stewart Introduces Her Two New Bengal Cats: 'Adventuresome, Very Fast and Devious'

The new cats join the television personality's "farm menagerie," which has seen its share of loss this year

By
Published on October 12, 2022 01:51 PM
martha stewart
Photo: martha stewart/instagram

Martha Stewart has expanded her feline family!

The lifestyle guru, 81, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she has welcomed two Bengal cats to her "farm menagerie."

Stewart introduced one of the cats, Kipling, as "twelve weeks old and a curious and mischievous feline!!!"

In a later update, she posted a carousel of photos of the wide-eyed cats, who, it seems, are getting familiar with their expansive surroundings.

"More photos of the new Bengals," Stewart wrote. "They are acclimating to living on the farm first by getting used to the laundry room and basement wardrobe room. We tried the porch today but there was no way we could keep them from escaping and getting into trouble with the dogs they are adventuresome, very fast, and devious."

It's been a tough year for animals on Stewart's farm.

In July, she announced the death of six of her pet peacocks after coyotes attacked them "in broad daylight." She posted a throwback video to Instagram of one of the birds train-rattling his feathers, set to "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.

"RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy," Stewart wrote in the caption. "Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

And in April, Stewart shared that four of her dogs mistook her cat Princess Peony for an "interloper," and tragically killed her.

In an Instagram post featuring men digging a hole in the ground to prepare for her cat's grave, Stewart wrote in the caption, "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony."

"I will miss her very badly," she wrote. "RIP beauty."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As a self-proclaimed animal lover, Stewart once claimed to own "at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, scores of canaries and parakeets, two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons."

Earlier this month, the devoted pet owner showcased on Instagram the homemade dog food she prepared for her crew.

"Forty 40! quarts of delicious homemade dog food for my lovelies!" she wrote about the fare, which featured "quinoa, broccoli, peas, carrots, sweet potato, butternut squash, cabbage, turnips, celeriac, beef, fish, chicken and duck."

She added, "Dogs adore this food and by the way they are healthy examples of their breeds."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Martha Stewart attends Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Martha Stewart Makes Her Own 'Healthy' Dog Food at Home Which Her Pampered Pooches 'Adore'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Martha Stewart attends Olmsted Bicentennial Gala "Parks For All People" Presented By National Association For Olmsted Parks At Central Park at The Loeb Boathouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images); Martha Stewart Mourns Death of 5 Pet Peacocks After Coyote Attack: 'RIP Beautiful BlueBoy'. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgWzwi0vMkm/.
Martha Stewart Mourns Death of 6 Pet Peacocks After Coyote Attack: 'RIP Beautiful BlueBoy'
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's Cat Princess Peony Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs: 'I Will Miss Her Very Badly'
Jen Atkin
Jen Atkin Mourns Loss of Dog Chewy After Coyote Attack: 'We Are Broken'
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
martha-stewart2
Martha Stewart Calls Out 'Fake News' About How Many 'Glorious' Peacocks She Has on Her Farm
Kevin Bacon with goats
Celebrities Who Keep Farm Animals
Martha Stewart x Skechers
Martha Stewart's Fashion Philosophy Is Simple: 'I Have to Look Good No Matter What I'm Doing'
Taylor Swift
'Purrroud' Celebrity Cat Ladies & Their Fierce Feline Companions
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Billie Eilish Carpool Karaoke
Spiders! Lemurs! Kinkajous! Meet the Celebrities with Unconventional Pets
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Rosie O'Donnell, Martha Stewart
Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Visiting Martha Stewart in Prison: 'She Looked Fantastic'
Reese Witherspoon Thanksgiving
From Nick and Priyanka to Kerry Washington, Here's How the Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2021
martha-stewart
Martha Stewart's Life in Photos