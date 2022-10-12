Martha Stewart has expanded her feline family!

The lifestyle guru, 81, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she has welcomed two Bengal cats to her "farm menagerie."

Stewart introduced one of the cats, Kipling, as "twelve weeks old and a curious and mischievous feline!!!"

In a later update, she posted a carousel of photos of the wide-eyed cats, who, it seems, are getting familiar with their expansive surroundings.

"More photos of the new Bengals," Stewart wrote. "They are acclimating to living on the farm first by getting used to the laundry room and basement wardrobe room. We tried the porch today but there was no way we could keep them from escaping and getting into trouble with the dogs they are adventuresome, very fast, and devious."

It's been a tough year for animals on Stewart's farm.

In July, she announced the death of six of her pet peacocks after coyotes attacked them "in broad daylight." She posted a throwback video to Instagram of one of the birds train-rattling his feathers, set to "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.

"RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy," Stewart wrote in the caption. "Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

And in April, Stewart shared that four of her dogs mistook her cat Princess Peony for an "interloper," and tragically killed her.

In an Instagram post featuring men digging a hole in the ground to prepare for her cat's grave, Stewart wrote in the caption, "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony."

"I will miss her very badly," she wrote. "RIP beauty."

As a self-proclaimed animal lover, Stewart once claimed to own "at least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, scores of canaries and parakeets, two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons."

Earlier this month, the devoted pet owner showcased on Instagram the homemade dog food she prepared for her crew.

"Forty 40! quarts of delicious homemade dog food for my lovelies!" she wrote about the fare, which featured "quinoa, broccoli, peas, carrots, sweet potato, butternut squash, cabbage, turnips, celeriac, beef, fish, chicken and duck."

She added, "Dogs adore this food and by the way they are healthy examples of their breeds."