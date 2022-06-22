Martha Stewart Celebrates Westminster Win of Chow Chow Related to Her 'Late Champion' Dog

Buddakan, who won Best in Breed for the Chow Chow at the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is the son of Martha Stewart's former dog, Ghenghis Khan

The legacy of Martha Stewart's beloved dog lives on at Westminster!

On June 21, Stewart, 80, shared on Instagram that a relative of her late dog Ghenghis Khan won Best of Breed for the Chow Chow at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan. For 2022, the event is taking place at Lyndhurst Estate, a property along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, in Tarrytown, New York.

"Great news from @westminsterkennelclub! Non-sporting breeds were judged including the chow chows!! Buddakan won," Stewart wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of Buddakan and his handler accepting the honor. "He is the son of my winner ghenghis khan, and ghenghis was the son of winner Maddox. three generations of chow chows I am so proud!!!!!!"

According to the Westminster Kennel Club's website, which confirmed the dog's victory, Buddakan's show name is GCHG CH Liontamer-Pazzazz Rothrock Tradition By Buddakan. Buddakan went on to compete for the Best in Group honor for the Non-Sporting Group, a title that ended up going to French bulldog GCHP CH Fox Canyon's I Won The War At Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN.

One of the winning French bulldog's owners is NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox, according to USA Today. The canine, who is called Winston outside of competition, is moving on to Westminster's Best in Show round.

Stewart has been following Buddakan's career closely for years. In 2020, the TV personality wrote on her blog about her excitement over the Chow Chow's involvement in the 2020 Westminster Dog Show.

"This year, my Chow Chows, Empress Qin and Emperor Han, won't be there, but two dogs related to my late champion, Genghis Kahn, will be competing — Talosa and Buddakan — both bred by Karen Tracy of Pazzazz Kennels," Stewart wrote at the time.

"My French Bulldogs, Bete Noire and Creme Brûlée, and the Chows, Qin and Han, will be watching," she added.

Martha Stewart with dog Genghis Khan 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, New York, America - 13 Feb 2012 Martha Stewart with Genghis Khan at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2012. | Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

In 2012, the TV personality's own Chow Chow, Ghenghis Khan, then 2, won Best of Breed at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show.

"Ghenghis Khan did it! Best of Breed at Westminster! Big deal," Stewart tweeted at the time.

According to MarthaStewart.com, Ghenghis Khan was the great-grandson of Paw Paw, another of Stewart's former Chow Chows.