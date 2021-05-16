Martha Stewart Calls Out 'Fake News' About How Many 'Glorious' Peacocks She Has on Her Farm

Martha Stewart is setting the record straight.

On Sunday, the 11-time Emmy Award winner, 79, called out The New York Post for spreading some "fake news" about her love of peacocks. "The nypost again 'fake news,' " she wrote on Twitter.

"They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm," Stewart continued. "I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly."

The lifestyle guru previously wrote about her peacocks in a July 2020 blog post. "I have 16 living in a coop surrounded by a large, fully-enclosed yard located just outside my stable and near my Linden Allee," she wrote at the time.

"I visit these beautiful birds every day," Stewart added. "I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses. My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal."

The Post has since updated their article to reflect that Stewart has 21 peacocks roaming around her 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York. Stewart posted a follow-up tweet, praising Sean Flynn and his new book about peacocks, which was also mentioned in the article.

"Sean Flynn's new book Why Peacocks is reviewed in the @nypost today," Stewart wrote. "He sounds like a very nice bird lover and he understands the lore and beauty of this beautiful breed of bird. Congratulations mr Flynn!!!"

Stewart is a profound animal lover, even co-hosting the 2021 Puppy Bowl with Snoop Dogg. She told Today that she has "hundreds and hundreds of pets," including chickens, horses, donkeys and her three cats.

Stewart recently told PEOPLE that she only makes gourmet meals for her four dogs (two chow chows and two French bulldogs). "I rarely, rarely, rarely feed my dogs people food," she said. "They get such great homemade meals twice a day that they don't really beg."