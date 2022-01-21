Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Will Host Puppy Bowl 2022 and Help Coach the Cute Canine Athletes

The lifestyle mogul, 80, and the rapper, 50, are also taking on new Puppy Bowl duties this year. For the first time, both celebrities will serve as Puppy Bowl coaches. Stewart will coach 2021's champions, Team Ruff, while Snoop will lead Team Fluff. Between the pair, the stars will be responsible for hyping up over 115 adoptable puppies from dozens of U.S. rescues for the big game, according to a release from Animal Planet and discovery+.