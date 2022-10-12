Married at First Sight star Justin has made a heartbreaking decision to try to make his marriage with Alexis work.

On Wednesday night's episode, Justin gives away his dog Maya in an effort to please Alexis.

The decision comes after an altercation occurred between Justin's dog Maya and Alexis' dog Newton when the pups met for the first time and were not properly introduced by the couple.

While Maya was sent away for training, the moment became an ongoing issue in Alexis and Justin's marriage, with Alexis alleging Justin had not been honest about Maya's temperament.

In the latest episode, Justin reveals, "I'm giving my baby to my best friend, Chris."

Chris points out, "It's a tough decision, you know. The dog or the wife? I get it, man."

He adds of Justin and Maya, "You guys have been through a lot together," to which Justin agrees: "Exactly, bro."

Justin then explains in a confessional interview, "I'm doing what I have to do as a man, as a husband. It's just a burning, hurtful feeling."

He later tells Alexis, "I hope this shows you I'm in this. I'm in this marriage."

However, Alexis makes it clear that the incident and Justin's decision could still have implications for their marriage.

"I'd just appreciate it if you don't throw it in my face," she says.

In another scene, Alexis admits she's "scared" as decision day –– when the couples matched on the show decide whether to stay with the person they married sight unseen –– quickly approaches.

"I'm just scared. A big part of me wants to say yes, but it's that small, little like, 'I don't know, girl.' "

Justin also says that Alexis' reaction is unexpected.

"When I gave Maya away, I was under the impression that we were on the same page," he tells friends, later adding, "It is one f------ week away. You either know or you don't."

In a moment of reflection, Justin tells the cameras, "I gave up my baby, y'all."

Fellow MAFS star Nate also reveals his thoughts and says, "I think Alexis is immature. I think she's just a liar," while Justin explains, "I just feel like I was played."

Alexis and Justin's dogs were introduced in an episode that aired in August. In the clip shared by MAFS' Twitter, Justin admits he's "nervous" about how Maya will respond to Newton, and Alexis asks, "How are you supposed to introduce dogs?"

Justin notes that they should "give them time so they get used to each other."

However, moments after meeting, the dogs were left to wander around and Maya and Newton have a physical altercation that leaves Newton's eye injured.

"It's kind of breaking my heart. He never told me that Maya had been in several fights with other dogs," she tells Pastor Cal during a couples' counseling session.

Justin emotionally says, "It could've cost me my marriage," as Alexis makes it clear, "I'm not going to stay anywhere that I don't feel safe."

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.