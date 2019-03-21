So many pet parents have been there: an off-hours emergency with your beloved dog or cat, a harried visit to an animal ER — and the heart-racing waiting game. Now the situation is coming to the small screen on Animal ER Live, a new series from Nat Geo WILD hosted by Mark Steines.

For four weeks beginning Saturday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET, Steines will anchor the series from a New York City studio with veterinary experts Dr. Justine Lee and Dr. Will Draper as their cameras follow staff at seven animal hospitals and mobile vet emergency units around the country — live.

When your pet is sick or injured, every moment counts. Get a behind-the-scenes look in real time at what goes on in an animal ER during #AnimalERLive, coming March 30. pic.twitter.com/3E8qPGoJTi — Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild) March 21, 2019

“I’m thrilled to partner with Nat Geo WILD and Big Fish Entertainment on this exciting new series that highlights the amazing work of those who have dedicated their lives to helping animals,” says Steines, dad to Instagram-famous Norbert the Therapy Dog. “As an animal lover and advocate myself, I’m looking forward to showcasing the realities, drama and heartwarming moments these urgent care teams face on a daily basis as they work tirelessly to save the lives of animals in need.”

The featured clinics are Angell Animal Medical Center of Boston; DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Portland, Oregon; Animal Care Center EMERGENCY of Plainfield, Illinois; Best Friends Animal Society of Kanab, Utah; Mendocino Equine and Livestock of Fort Bragg, California; Waller Equine Hospital of Waller, Texas; and Veterinary Specialty Care of Charleston.

“Animal ER Live pulls back the curtain to give viewers an exclusive, totally unscripted look at the incredible skill and hard work that goes on behind the doors of some of the country’s busiest urgent pet care clinics,” says Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at Nat Geo WILD. “The series promises endless inspiration and heartwarming and heroic moments that reinforce the amazing bonds we share with our pets.”

In addition to the live action, Animal ER Live will spotlight particularly moving animal stories and follow on-call vets to homes and farms to treat animals that need extra attention.

Animal ER Live airs Saturday and Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET beginning March 30 on Nat Geo WILD.