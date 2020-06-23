In addition to being a cat dad, Mark Ruffalo is a proud father to son Keen, 19, and daughters Bella, 15, and Odette, 12

Mark Ruffalo Introduces Fans to Kitten Biscotti: 'Spending Quality Time with One of My New Friends'

Mark Ruffalo has made a new furry friend!

On Monday, the I Know This Much Is True star, 52, introduced fans to a kitten named Biscotti on his social media accounts, sharing an adorable video of him "spending quality time" with the gray tabby.

In the clip, Ruffalo can be seen on the ground calling out to the small feline as little Biscotti rolls around.

"Spending quality time with one of my new friends, Biscotti," he wrote in the caption, alongside an emoji of a cat.

Though Ruffalo did not specify if he had adopted Biscotti into his family, his love of cats is well-known among his followers.

In 2019, the actor shared a sweet photo of him cuddling with his cat Felix on Instagram.

"#NationalPetDay is every day in our household," he captioned the cute shot last April.

Months later, Ruffalo posted a picture of his other cat, Inky, in honor of International Cat Day.

"Happy #InternationalCatDay from me and Inky, who has decided to start earning his keep by helping me read lines for I Know This Much Is True," he wrote in the caption.

In addition to being a proud cat dad, Ruffalo is also father to son Keen, 19, and daughters Bella, 15, and Odette, 12 — whom he shares with wife Sunrise Coigney.

Speaking to PEOPLE in November, the Avengers star admitted that balancing his career with life as a dad isn’t always easy.

“It’s intense. The times when my wife is gone and I’ve had to take care of everything … the laundry alone is enough to destroy you,” he joked.

At the time, he praised Coigney for shouldering more of the responsibilities at home, calling her “just a hero."

Ruffalo also spoke valuing moments when he's away from work, saying that he highly treasures his downtime with family.