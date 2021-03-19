The actor adopted the tiny pooch from Tobie's Small Dog Rescue in Los Angeles

Meet Molly Mae! Mark Hamill Introduces His New 'Tiny but Fierce' Rescue Dog

Mark Hamill has added a new furry friend to his galaxy!

On Monday, the Star Wars actor revealed on Instagram that his family adopted an adorable rescue dog, who they named Molly Mae.

Hamill, 69, announced the exciting news alongside a collage of photos of his family holding the small black-and-white dog.

"Say hello to the latest addition to the family," Hamill wrote. "She's the tiny (but fierce) ball of fur we call Molly Mae Hamill. ❤️"

The actor gave a "very special thanks" to Tobie's Small Dog Rescue in Los Angeles, where the family adopted Molly Mae.

Hamill also shared a sweet photo of his new four-legged family member relaxing outside on the grass.

mark Hamil dog Image zoom Credit: mark hamil/ instagram

The tiny pup is mostly black with a stripe of white going down her chest and white spots on her paws.

Hamill's daughter, Chelsea, also shared photos of the new pet to her Instagram, writing "I'm in love."

"Don't tell Millie or Mabel," she teased, referencing her other pets.

Many of Hamill's famous friends gushed over the sweet pup in the comments of his post.

Fellow Star Wars actor Joonas Suotamo replied, "Hi Molly Mae!!!!❤️"

"Molly Mae!!! She looks like a sweetie!!! Congrats!!! 😍," Annie Potts wrote.