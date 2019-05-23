Marjory Stoneman Douglas Yearbook Honors Parkland School's Adorable Therapy Dogs (and One Pig)

On the first day Marjory Stoneman Douglas students returned to class following the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff members, a troop of therapy dogs were there to greet them. These canines, and one therapy pig, have continued to visit the school every day since, so there is rarely a moment when MSD students are far from the comforting presence of a trained therapy animal.

“These dogs just want to love and be loved,” Sarah Lerner, a senior English teacher and yearbook adviser at MSD tells PEOPLE of the 20 therapy dogs who routinely visit the high school.

To show their appreciation for the hours of cuddles, tear-drying smiles and attentive listening sessions these animals and their handlers have volunteered over the past 15 months, the school decided to include the dogs in their 2019 yearbook.

Many of the therapy dogs appear, with their fur fluffed and their vests on, in professional school photos on their very own page in the yearbook.

“We had six or seven dogs in here at one time. It was the greatest day of my life,” says Lerner of the pooch photo session, which occurred on a photo retake day. The advisor was excited to include the therapy dogs this year, since they were unable to get the dogs into the 2018 yearbook.

“These kids are so excited to see them forever in their yearbook,” she says, adding that many of the students have been asking the therapy dogs to sign their yearbooks.

Unfortunately, not every MSD therapy dog made it for the photo shoot and onto the yearbook page, but Lerner knows their impact will never be forgotten by the school.

“I hope they will stay forever,” Lerner says the of the therapy animals, who came from four different therapy dog organizations, Share-A-Pet, Canine Assisted Therapy, Therapy Dogs International and Animal Assisted Therapy of the Humane Society of Broward County.

To honor all the therapy animals who have helped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heal after tragedy, PEOPLE spoke with their handlers, including a former MSD student, about their most moving memories from their time volunteering at the school.