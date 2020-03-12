Mario Lopez Announces His Family Has Welcomed a New Dog — Another Adorable French Bulldog!

Image zoom

Mario Lopez’s canine family keeps growing!

The Saved by the Bell star, 46, made the “very important announcement” on Wednesday that he and his family got a new dog in an adorable Instagram video that featured his wife and kids as well as their 10-year-old French bulldog, Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez.

“Lopez fambam here wIth a very important announcement: we decided we are going to expand the family, right guys?” the TV host says in the selfie-style video, as wife Courtney holds Julio while their 9½-year-old daughter Gia Francesca cradles little brother Santino Rafael, 8 months.

“So please welcome the newest member of familia Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya Lopez,” he excitedly adds, before lowering the camera to reveal the pooch.

Image zoom Mario Lopez and dog Oscar Courtney Lopez/ Instagram

The actor went on to reveal that the tradition of naming the family dogs after famous fighters is still going strong!

“Always name the doggies after great fighters, this one after my boy Oscar, who’s a perro in real life too,” he said with a laugh, while using the Spanish word for dog.

“Alright, how we feeling about Oscar so far guys?” he asked, much to the excitement of 6½-year-old son Dominic Luciano, whose Frenchie-themed ensemble left little doubt about his feelings towards the new family dog.

Giving a shout out to the elder statesmen in the room, Lopez also shared the love with Julio, saying, “Julio of course still holds it down.”

“Our family keeps growing!!!” he captioned the video, which was also shared by Courtney. “#OscarDeLaHoyaLopez #Frenchie.”

Lopez got his family’s first French bulldog in 2010, after months of searching for the perfect canine companion.

“I am so excited to have [him] in my life,” Lopez told PEOPLE at the time. After months on the hunt, I’ve realized that a French bulldog is the right dog for me.”

RELATED: Mario Lopez on His Two ‘Four-Legged Children’ and How They Add to Lopez Family Vacations

The star went on to reveal that out of all the pet experts and celebrities he turned to for advice, Oprah Winfrey was the one who suggested he go with the breed.

“She called it,” he joked.

Years later, Lopez introduced another French bulldog to the family: Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez.

“Please welcome the newest member of the Lopez Family… ‘Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez!,’” he wrote on Instagram in 2015. “She happens to be Julio’s cousin … And yes I’m continuing my tradition of naming my dogs after great Mexican fighters. The kids get Italian first names & the dogs Spanish names … Keepin’ our cultures alive.”